Is an S-Corp Right for You? Understanding the Tax Advantages

Your business structure is not just a legal choice — it’s a financial strategy.

The way your business is classified determines how profits are taxed, how you compensate yourself, what compliance obligations apply, and how much of your income may be subject to self-employment taxes. Many business owners start as sole proprietors or form an LLC when launching their company and never revisit that decision as the business grows.

But as profitability increases, the structure that once worked well may begin to create unnecessary tax exposure.

That’s when many entrepreneurs begin considering an S-Corporation election.

When structured properly, an S-Corp can create meaningful tax savings. When chosen too early or implemented incorrectly, however, it can add complexity without delivering real benefits. Understanding when it makes sense is key to making the right decision for your business.

What You’ll Learn in This Article

In this guide, you’ll understand:

The key tax differences between sole proprietorships, LLCs, and S-Corps

Why self-employment tax is often the deciding factor in entity planning

How S-Corp elections can reduce exposure to self-employment taxes

When S-Corp status becomes financially beneficial for business owners

Compliance responsibilities that come with an S-Corp election

How TriStar helps business owners evaluate the right structure for their situation

Choosing the Right Business Structure Matters

Most businesses begin with simplicity.

Entrepreneurs often start by operating as sole proprietors or forming an LLC primarily for liability protection. At that stage, the focus is usually on getting the business running rather than optimizing the tax structure.

However, as profits grow, the tax implications of that initial decision become more significant.

Under a sole proprietorship — and many single-member LLCs taxed by default — net profits are typically subject to self-employment tax in addition to income tax. That additional tax layer can meaningfully reduce the amount of income a business owner ultimately keeps.

This is why reviewing your business structure should be part of ongoing financial planning. As discussed in 5 Financial Resolutions for Small Business Owners in 2026, strategic decisions about structure and tax planning should evolve alongside the growth of your business.

Understanding the Most Common Business Structures

Sole Proprietorship

A sole proprietorship is the simplest way to operate a business.

There is no legal separation between the business and the owner, and income is reported directly on the owner’s personal tax return. Administrative requirements are minimal, and there is no need to run payroll.

While this structure works well for many early-stage businesses, the main drawback is that profits are typically subject to self-employment tax. As earnings increase, this tax exposure can become significant.

Limited Liability Company (LLC)

An LLC offers an important benefit: liability protection. It separates personal assets from business liabilities, which is one reason many entrepreneurs form one early in the life of a company.

However, from a tax perspective, many single-member LLCs are still treated like sole proprietorships unless a different election is made.

This is one of the most common misunderstandings among business owners. Simply forming an LLC does not automatically reduce taxes.

If you are unsure how your business is currently classified for tax purposes, reviewing your structure is an important step. TriStar outlines its approach to supporting business owners through entity planning and advisory services on the TriStar Tax and Business Solutions Services page.

S-Corporation (S-Corp Election)

An S-Corporation is not a separate legal entity. Instead, it is a tax election available to qualifying businesses, including LLCs and corporations.

What changes with an S-Corp election is how the owner’s income is classified.

Business owners operating as S-Corps are required to pay themselves a reasonable salary through payroll. Additional profits may then be distributed to the owner as distributions.

This matters because wages are subject to payroll taxes, while distributions are generally not subject to self-employment tax. That distinction can lead to meaningful tax savings when the structure is used correctly.

The IRS provides a detailed explanation of how S-Corps operate and the requirements involved in S corporations.

How S-Corp Elections Can Reduce Self-Employment Tax

To understand the potential advantage, consider a simplified example.

If a business earns $120,000 in net profit under a sole proprietorship, that full amount is generally subject to self-employment tax.

With an S-Corp structure, the owner might structure compensation like this:

$70,000 paid as salary

$50,000 taken as distributions

Payroll taxes apply to the salary portion. The distribution portion typically avoids self-employment tax.

Over time, that difference can create substantial savings.

However, there is an important requirement: the salary must be reasonable. The IRS requires shareholder-employees who actively work in the business to receive appropriate compensation before taking distributions. This rule is explained in S corporation employees, shareholders and corporate officers.

Setting an artificially low salary to minimize payroll taxes can create compliance risks and potentially lead to penalties.

When an S-Corp Makes Financial Sense

An S-Corp election typically becomes beneficial once a business reaches consistent profitability.

Many advisors begin evaluating the election when annual net profit exceeds roughly $60,000, though the exact threshold varies depending on the situation.

Other factors also play a role:

The owner’s role in the business

What constitutes reasonable compensation for that role

State-level taxes and annual filing requirements

The administrative cost of payroll and additional tax filings

S-Corps require formal payroll, quarterly payroll filings, and an annual S-Corp tax return. If profits are still inconsistent or relatively modest, these additional requirements may outweigh the potential tax savings.

Timing is an important part of the strategy.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

Many businesses elect S-Corp status too early, before profits justify the additional compliance costs.

Another common issue is paying an unreasonably low salary in an attempt to maximize distributions. Because the IRS requires reasonable compensation, this strategy can create audit exposure.

Some business owners also overlook the need for proper payroll systems or fail to consider state-level tax rules that apply to S-Corporations.

Making structural decisions without financial modeling is another frequent mistake. Entity planning should always be based on numbers rather than general recommendations.

How TriStar Helps You Decide

At TriStar Tax and Business Solutions, entity selection is approached as part of a broader tax strategy rather than a standalone decision.

The process typically involves reviewing profitability trends, projecting future income, evaluating reasonable salary levels, and comparing the expected tax savings with the additional compliance costs.

For many business owners, this analysis becomes part of ongoing advisory services such as Quarterly Tax Advisory Service or integrated planning through Small Business Tax Planning Service.

The objective is not simply to reduce taxes in the current year, but to build a structure that supports the business as it continues to grow.

Structure Impacts Strategy

Your business structure is not just a legal decision—it’s a tax strategy.

The right structure can reduce liability, improve cash flow, and position you for growth.

Schedule a consultation with TriStar Tax and Business Solutions to determine if an S-Corp election is right for you.

TriStar Tax and Business Solutions works with entrepreneurs, freelancers, and growing companies to provide proactive tax planning, entity guidance, and business advisory services. By analyzing profitability trends, compensation strategies, and compliance requirements, the TriStar team helps business owners choose the structure that supports sustainable growth while maintaining full tax compliance.

Learn more about TriStar’s services or schedule a consultation.