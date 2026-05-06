5/6/26: Overcast With Highs of 69 and Light Rain Expected Tonight; Current Temp at 55, Winds Up to 14.5 mph

Williamson County is currently experiencing overcast skies with a temperature of 55.2°F and winds from the southeast at 7.5 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation so far today.

Looking ahead, today’s high is expected to reach 69.1°F, with the possibility of wind gusts up to 14.5 mph. A significant chance of precipitation at 85% exists, with moderate rain showers anticipated, potentially totaling 1.11 inches. Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 53.8°F, with lighter winds up to 8.8 mph and a lower chance of rain at 28%, likely resulting in light drizzle.

There are currently no active weather warnings in effect for the area. Please stay updated for any changes in weather conditions as the day progresses.

Today's Details High 69°F Low 51°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 88% UV Index 0.8 (Low) Precip 85% chance · 1.11 in Now 55°F · feels 53°F Sunrise 5:49am Sunset 7:38pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 69°F 51°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 65°F 50°F Drizzle: light Friday 69°F 46°F Overcast Saturday 71°F 56°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 78°F 58°F Drizzle: dense Monday 64°F 50°F Overcast Tuesday 66°F 42°F Clear sky

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