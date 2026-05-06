5/6/26: Overcast With Highs of 69 and Light Rain Expected Tonight; Current Temp at 55, Winds Up to 14.5 mph

Williamson County is currently experiencing overcast skies with a temperature of 55.2°F and winds from the southeast at 7.5 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation so far today.
Looking ahead, today’s high is expected to reach 69.1°F, with the possibility of wind gusts up to 14.5 mph. A significant chance of precipitation at 85% exists, with moderate rain showers anticipated, potentially totaling 1.11 inches. Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 53.8°F, with lighter winds up to 8.8 mph and a lower chance of rain at 28%, likely resulting in light drizzle.
There are currently no active weather warnings in effect for the area. Please stay updated for any changes in weather conditions as the day progresses.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|69°F
|51°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|65°F
|50°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|69°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|71°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|78°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Monday
|64°F
|50°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|66°F
|42°F
|Clear sky
Next 24 Hours
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