Recent Williamson County Obituaries for May 6, 2026

Williamson Source has compiled the following obituaries published between April 30 and May 6, 2026. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
John Allen Anderson
Published: May 6, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Linda Green Henry
Published: May 6, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Linda W. Dean
Published: May 6, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Michael Payne Spence Sr.
Published: May 6, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Jane M. Moore
Published: May 5, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Mr. William C. “Jerry” Chester
Published: May 5, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Frederick Cady Ruggles
Published: May 5, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Julian Buchanan Wells, Jr.
Published: May 5, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Jane Dale McQuiddy Rainey Longhurst
Published: May 5, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Christopher Lee Miles
Published: May 5, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Norma Marin
Published: May 4, 2026 — Link to full obituary
James F. “Jimmy” Sack
Published: May 4, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Hiraben Bhadwandas Patel
Published: May 4, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Patsy Ruth Hearon Hilliard
Published: May 4, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Jeffrey Allin Fadler
Published: May 4, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Alex Kitka
Published: May 4, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Jerry Lelane Kirk
Published: May 4, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Geraldine “Geri” Elizabeth Gibbs Morrow
Published: May 2, 2026 — Link to full obituary
John Hall Nesmith Jr.
Published: May 2, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Billy Gene Jack
Published: May 1, 2026 — Link to full obituary
J. George Cohron, M.S.
Published: May 1, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Katie Suzanne Ashley
Published: May 1, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Rodney Paul ‘Ronnie’ Beech
Published: April 30, 2026 — Link to full obituary
For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Williamson Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
Please join our FREE Newsletter