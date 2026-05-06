Recent Williamson County Obituaries for May 6, 2026

Williamson Source has compiled the following obituaries published between April 30 and May 6, 2026. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

John Allen Anderson

Published: May 6, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Linda Green Henry

Published: May 6, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Linda W. Dean

Published: May 6, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Michael Payne Spence Sr.

Published: May 6, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Jane M. Moore

Published: May 5, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Mr. William C. “Jerry” Chester

Published: May 5, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Frederick Cady Ruggles

Published: May 5, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Julian Buchanan Wells, Jr.

Published: May 5, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Jane Dale McQuiddy Rainey Longhurst

Published: May 5, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Christopher Lee Miles

Published: May 5, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Norma Marin

Published: May 4, 2026 — Link to full obituary

James F. “Jimmy” Sack

Published: May 4, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Hiraben Bhadwandas Patel

Published: May 4, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Patsy Ruth Hearon Hilliard

Published: May 4, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Jeffrey Allin Fadler

Published: May 4, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Alex Kitka

Published: May 4, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Jerry Lelane Kirk

Published: May 4, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Geraldine “Geri” Elizabeth Gibbs Morrow

Published: May 2, 2026 — Link to full obituary

John Hall Nesmith Jr.

Published: May 2, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Billy Gene Jack

Published: May 1, 2026 — Link to full obituary

J. George Cohron, M.S.

Published: May 1, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Katie Suzanne Ashley

Published: May 1, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Rodney Paul ‘Ronnie’ Beech

Published: April 30, 2026 — Link to full obituary

For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Williamson Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.