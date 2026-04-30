Shake Shack Introduces New BBQ Boneless Baby Back Rib Sandwich

Shake Shack is bringing back its fan-favorite Smoky BBQ menu nationwide starting April 28, 2026, for a limited time. This year’s return comes with a first-of-its-kind addition: the BBQ Boneless Baby Back Rib Sandwich, alongside a brand-new Mac & Cheese side. More Eat & Drink News

What Is the Shake Shack BBQ Boneless Baby Back Rib Sandwich?

The BBQ Boneless Baby Back Rib Sandwich is made with 100% baby back pork ribs that are hand deboned, slow cooked for nine hours, and marinated in a proprietary BBQ spice blend with apple cider vinegar. Shake Shack describes it as bringing the quality of a backyard rib feast in a convenient sandwich format.

What Is New on the Shake Shack Smoky BBQ Menu in 2026?

In addition to the new rib sandwich, Shake Shack is introducing Mac & Cheese as a new side item. It features cavatappi pasta in a creamy cheddar and American cheese sauce, topped with toasted breadcrumbs.

What Are the Returning Shake Shack Smoky BBQ Menu Items?

Several fan favorites are back alongside the new additions:

Smoky Classic BBQ Burger — 100% Angus beef with American cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, pickles, crispy onions, and smoky BBQ sauce on a toasted potato bun

Smoky Classic BBQ Chicken Sandwich — Crispy white-meat chicken with American cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, pickles, crispy onions, and smoky BBQ sauce on a toasted potato bun

Spicy Fries with Ranch — Crinkle cut fries spiced with cayenne, garlic, and paprika, served with Shack Ranch

Spicy Cheese Fries with Ranch — Crinkle cut fries topped with cheese sauce and the same hot pepper spice blend, served with Shack Ranch

When Is the Shake Shack Smoky BBQ Menu Available?

The Smoky BBQ menu is available nationwide starting April 28, 2026, for a limited time. Customers can order ahead through the Shack App or visit their nearest Shake Shack location.

Source: Shake Shack