The Latest Tennessee Event News for April 30, 2026

Williamson Source gathered this roundup of Tennessee event venue news for the week of April 24–30, 2026. From arena tours and charity concerts to flower shows and free outdoor series, there’s plenty happening at venues across the state. More Tennessee Event Venue News

Kacey Musgraves Announces New Tour Stop in Nashville Kacey Musgraves brings her 30-date Middle of Nowhere tour to Bridgestone Arena for two nights on September 27 and 28, with Flatland Cavalry. Published: April 30, 2026 — Read More

Williamson County CASA’s Annual Voices for Children Fundraiser Returns to The Franklin Theatre The annual Voices for Children benefit returns to The Franklin Theatre on May 7, featuring live music from Matt Maeson and a live auction. Published: April 29, 2026 — Read More

17th Annual Darius & Friends Returns to The Ryman Darius Rucker’s annual St. Jude benefit concert returns to the Ryman Auditorium on June 1, kicking off CMA Fest week with an all-star lineup. Published: April 29, 2026 — Read More

Shock Rock Legends GWAR Heads to Nashville GWAR brings the “Gor Gor Must Die! Tour” to Brooklyn Bowl on November 8, with Midnight and Mac Sabbath in support. Published: April 29, 2026 — Read More

Brooks Herring to Perform at Hop Springs Beer Park Nashville veteran Brooks Herring and rising singer Shelby Raye perform at Hop Springs Beer Park in Murfreesboro on May 14. Published: April 26, 2026 — Read More

After Two Decades, The Human League Returns to Nashville Synth-pop legends The Human League headline the Generations Tour at the Opry House on June 21, joined by Soft Cell and Alison Moyet. Published: April 26, 2026 — Read More

Flower Show Fleurs de Villes The Gilded Age to Open at Cheekwood Fleurs de Villes returns to Cheekwood August 1–9 with fresh floral installations inspired by HBO’s The Gilded Age drama series. Published: April 25, 2026 — Read More

Centennial Park Announces Lineup for Musicians Corner Nashville’s free Musicians Corner concert series returns for its 17th year at Centennial Park, running May 15 through June 13 with 11 shows. Published: April 25, 2026 — Read More

Country Music Hall of Fame Opens Clint Black Exhibit The Country Music Hall of Fame opened Clint Black: The Hard Way On Purpose, a new exhibit running through August 2027, included with admission. Published: April 25, 2026 — Read More

Opry 100 To Honor Don Williams with Performances by Keith Urban and More The Grand Ole Opry’s Opry 100 Honors series celebrates Don Williams on June 10, with Keith Urban, Trisha Yearwood, and others performing. Published: April 25, 2026 — Read More

The Revivalists to Perform at Harken Hall Multi-platinum New Orleans band The Revivalists bring their indie rock, soul, and folk sound to Harken Hall in Madison on May 21 at 8 p.m. Published: April 24, 2026 — Read More

CMA Fest Announces Additional Performers for Four-Day Festival The Country Music Association revealed additional performers for CMA Fest, the four-day festival at Nissan Stadium running June 4–7 in downtown Nashville. Published: April 23, 2026 — Read More

The Franklin Theatre was Nominated for ACM Theatre of the Year The 89-year-old Franklin Theatre earned a nomination for Theater of the Year at the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards, announced April 13. Published: April 20, 2026 — Read More

For more Tennessee Event news, visit Williamson Source.