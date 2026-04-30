Up to $2500 Tax Refunds Available for Winter Storm Fern Survivors

NASHVILLE – Attention, survivors of Winter Storm Fern! If you apply and receive individual assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the coming weeks, you may also be eligible for a state sales tax refund of up to $2,500 on certain items purchased to replace or repair property damaged or destroyed in the storm.

The Department of Revenue’s Natural Disaster Sales Tax Refund program provides eligible residents with a refund of up to $2,500 in Tennessee sales and use tax paid on certain items purchased to replace or repair property damaged or destroyed in a natural disaster.

“The first step to qualify for a refund is to apply for and receive individual assistance from FEMA,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “We encourage you to save your receipts and other relevant paperwork and apply once you receive FEMA approval.”

Who Qualifies:

Homeowners and renters whose primary residence was damaged or destroyed may be eligible after they receive FEMA financial assistance related to the repair, replacement, or rebuilding of that residence. A FEMA approval letter is required when you submit your application.

What the Refund Covers:

Eligible residents can receive a refund of sales tax paid on qualifying items, including:

Major appliances costing $3,200 or less per item

Residential furniture costing $3,200 or less per item

Residential building supplies costing $500 or less per item

How to Apply:

Survivors may file a claim within one year of the date on their FEMA decision letter. Applicants should gather receipts or digital copies of receipts for all qualifying purchases. Claims can be filed through Revenue’s TNTAP website or via U.S. Mail . For more information, visit the Department of Revenue’s Natural Disaster Sales Tax Relief page. Winter Storm Fern survivors who have not yet applied for FEMA Individual Assistance should visit DisasterAssistance.gov, or visit a Disaster Recovery Center.

Source: Department of Revenue

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