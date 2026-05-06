Chicken Salad Chick BOGO Deal for Mother’s Day

Chicken Salad Chick is rolling out a BOGO deal on Large Quick Chicks ahead of Mother’s Day, available only on Friday, May 8. More Eat & Drink News

What Is the Chicken Salad Chick BOGO Deal?

The promotion gives guests a buy-one-get-one deal on Large Quick Chicks, which serve 4-5 people each. It’s available in-store and drive-thru at all locations, with a limit of three per customer while supplies last. The deal is not valid for online or delivery orders.

Why Is the Deal on May 8 Instead of Mother’s Day?

Chicken Salad Chick is closed on Sundays, so the BOGO is being offered on Friday, May 8 to let guests stock up ahead of the weekend. It’s a one-day-only deal, so plan accordingly.

What’s the Teacher and Nurse Appreciation Week Offer?

Participating locations are also celebrating Teacher and Nurse Appreciation Week with a free scoop of any flavor with the purchase of an entrée with a side. Teachers can redeem the offer on May 5, and nurses on May 6. Check your local Chick’s social media pages for availability and details.

What Other Deals Are Available During Appreciation Week?

Select locations are offering additional promotions throughout the week, including:

15% off your purchase (entrée required, excludes catering)

$6.50 box lunches (catering)

Buy 1 Scoop, Get 1 Side

$7.50 meals or $8.50 box lunches (catering)

Availability varies by location, so check with your nearest Chicken Salad Chick to confirm which deals are being offered.