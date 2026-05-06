5/6/26: Overcast with Moderate Rain Showers, High Near 69 and Current Temp 56.5; Chance of Light Drizzle Tonight

Williamson County is currently experiencing overcast conditions with a temperature of 56.5°F and winds from the east at 8.7 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded so far today.

Earlier today, the high reached 69.1°F and the low dipped to 51.3°F. Tonight, expect a low of 53.4°F with winds decreasing slightly to around 8.3 mph. There is a 22% chance of light drizzle overnight.

Looking ahead, there is a forecasted precipitation total of 1.14 in for the day, with moderate rain showers earlier. The chance of rain was approximately 85% during the day, but this has diminished into the evening hours.

Today's Details High 69°F Low 51°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 88% UV Index 0.8 (Low) Precip 85% chance · 1.14 in Now 56°F · feels 54°F Sunrise 5:49am Sunset 7:38pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 69°F 51°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 65°F 50°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 69°F 45°F Overcast Saturday 71°F 56°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 78°F 58°F Drizzle: dense Monday 64°F 50°F Overcast Tuesday 66°F 42°F Clear sky

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