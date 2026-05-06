Home Weather 5/6/26: Overcast with Moderate Rain Showers, High Near 69 and Current Temp...

5/6/26: Overcast with Moderate Rain Showers, High Near 69 and Current Temp 56.5; Chance of Light Drizzle Tonight

By
Source Staff
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Williamson County is currently experiencing overcast conditions with a temperature of 56.5°F and winds from the east at 8.7 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded so far today.

Earlier today, the high reached 69.1°F and the low dipped to 51.3°F. Tonight, expect a low of 53.4°F with winds decreasing slightly to around 8.3 mph. There is a 22% chance of light drizzle overnight.

Looking ahead, there is a forecasted precipitation total of 1.14 in for the day, with moderate rain showers earlier. The chance of rain was approximately 85% during the day, but this has diminished into the evening hours.

Today's Details

High
69°F
Low
51°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
88%
UV Index
0.8 (Low)
Precip
85% chance · 1.14 in
Now
56°F · feels 54°F
Sunrise
5:49am
Sunset
7:38pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 69°F 51°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 65°F 50°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 69°F 45°F Overcast
Saturday 71°F 56°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 78°F 58°F Drizzle: dense
Monday 64°F 50°F Overcast
Tuesday 66°F 42°F Clear sky
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