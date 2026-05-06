5/6/26: Overcast with Moderate Rain Showers, High Near 69 and Current Temp 56.5; Chance of Light Drizzle Tonight

Williamson County is currently experiencing overcast conditions with a temperature of 56.5°F and winds from the east at 8.7 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded so far today.
Earlier today, the high reached 69.1°F and the low dipped to 51.3°F. Tonight, expect a low of 53.4°F with winds decreasing slightly to around 8.3 mph. There is a 22% chance of light drizzle overnight.
Looking ahead, there is a forecasted precipitation total of 1.14 in for the day, with moderate rain showers earlier. The chance of rain was approximately 85% during the day, but this has diminished into the evening hours.
Today's Details
High
69°F
Low
51°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
88%
UV Index
0.8 (Low)
Precip
85% chance · 1.14 in
Now
56°F · feels 54°F
Sunrise
5:49am
Sunset
7:38pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|69°F
|51°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|65°F
|50°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|69°F
|45°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|71°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|78°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Monday
|64°F
|50°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|66°F
|42°F
|Clear sky
Next 24 Hours
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