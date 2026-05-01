Kings May 2026: Derby Drinks, Free Mom Bowling & Summer Pass

Kings has a packed May 2026 lineup, with Kentucky Derby and Cinco de Mayo drink specials running May 2–5, free bowling for moms on Mother’s Day, and the return of the Summer Pass going on sale May 1. More Eat & Drink News

What Drink Specials Is Kings Offering for Kentucky Derby and Cinco de Mayo?

From May 2–5, Kings is running themed drink specials to cover both holidays back-to-back. Check out the full images here.

$8 Pink Pony Margarita – Patrón Silver, triple sec, watermelon juice, lime juice, agave

$8 Mexican Candy Shot – watermelon juice, Ghost Tequila, peach schnapps

Shotskis for four

$25 Modelo Towers

What Is the “Pick Your Pony” Derby Drawing at Kings?

On Saturday, May 2, Kings is hosting a Kentucky Derby watch party starting at 4 p.m. Each guest can draw a card representing a racehorse, and whoever holds the winning horse after the main event takes home a free bowling voucher.

How Can Moms Bowl Free on Mother’s Day at Kings?

On Sunday, May 10, moms bowl free all day at Kings. It’s positioned as a fun alternative to the traditional Mother’s Day brunch, with food, handcrafted cocktails, and gaming options rounding out the experience.

What Is the Kings Summer Pass and How Much Does It Cost?

The Kings Summer Pass goes on sale May 1 and is valid June 1 through August 31, 2026. It covers daily bowling access subject to lane availability. Pricing breaks down by the number of passes purchased:

1 Pass: $79

2 Passes: $75 each

3 Passes: $69 each

4+ Passes: $65 each

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