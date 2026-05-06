Home Business Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for May 6, 2026

Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for May 6, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from April 29 to May 6, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Blind Tiger1004918 Main St Suite 10 Spring Hill TN 37174Tattoo Studios Routine05/05/2026
Cano's Aux Bar1007008 City Center Way Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine05/04/2026
Catering & Events By Suzetta100104 Carr Avenue Unit 7 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine04/29/2026
Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream1005002 Thoroughbred Ln Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine04/30/2026
Elayne Ink100103 Confederate Dr Franklin TN 37064Tattoo Studios Routine04/29/2026
Frizos Beauty1007105 S Springs Dr Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine05/05/2026
Ginger Pig Food Truck100216 Noah Dr Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/05/2026
God's Grace Ink1004918 Main Street Unit 8 Suite B Spring Hill TN 37174Tattoo Studios Routine05/05/2026
J. Alexander Restaurant1001721 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine04/29/2026
Jersey Mike's Subs1001010 Murfreesboro Road Ste 154 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine04/30/2026
Jiving Turkey Food Truck100113 Natchez Street Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine04/29/2026
Jonathan's Grille100107 Creekside Crossing. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine05/05/2026
Laurelbrooke Pool1001180 Waterstone Blvd. Franklin TN 37069Swimming Pools Routine05/01/2026
Leo's Coffee Co. Mobile1001808 Franklin Hills Ln Franklin TN USA Franklin TN 37069Food Service Routine04/29/2026
Little Cancun on the Go - Mobile #11001696 Fairview Blvd. Ste 102 Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine04/29/2026
Little Hats Italian Market Bar100980 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine04/29/2026
Miss Teresa's Day Care1007201 Sugar Maple Dr. Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine05/01/2026
Montessori School of Franklin1001325 W Main St Suite 108 Franklin TN 37064School Buildings Routine04/30/2026
Outback Steakhouse #43121008005 Moores Ln Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine05/05/2026
Permanent Makeup by Justine1001881 Gen. George Patton Dr. Ste 203 Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine04/29/2026
Puckett's Bar100120 Fourth Ave. S Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine04/30/2026
Residence Inn Bar1008078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/04/2026
Residence Inn Pool1008078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/04/2026
Street Tacos Los Jarochitos100700 W Meade Blvd Lot 72 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine04/29/2026
Takumi Hibachi Sushi Bar100545 Cool Springs Blvd Suite 195 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up05/04/2026
Titos Food Truck1001340 WEST MAIN STREET Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine04/29/2026
True Eden Studio1001014 Westhaven Blvd Suite 104 Franklin TN 37064Tattoo Studios Routine04/30/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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