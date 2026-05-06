Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for May 6, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from April 29 to May 6, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Blind Tiger
|100
|4918 Main St Suite 10 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|05/05/2026
|Cano's Aux Bar
|100
|7008 City Center Way Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|05/04/2026
|Catering & Events By Suzetta
|100
|104 Carr Avenue Unit 7 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/29/2026
|Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream
|100
|5002 Thoroughbred Ln Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|04/30/2026
|Elayne Ink
|100
|103 Confederate Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/29/2026
|Frizos Beauty
|100
|7105 S Springs Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|05/05/2026
|Ginger Pig Food Truck
|100
|216 Noah Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/05/2026
|God's Grace Ink
|100
|4918 Main Street Unit 8 Suite B Spring Hill TN 37174
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|05/05/2026
|J. Alexander Restaurant
|100
|1721 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/29/2026
|Jersey Mike's Subs
|100
|1010 Murfreesboro Road Ste 154 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/30/2026
|Jiving Turkey Food Truck
|100
|113 Natchez Street Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/29/2026
|Jonathan's Grille
|100
|107 Creekside Crossing. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|05/05/2026
|Laurelbrooke Pool
|100
|1180 Waterstone Blvd. Franklin TN 37069
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/01/2026
|Leo's Coffee Co. Mobile
|100
|1808 Franklin Hills Ln Franklin TN USA Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|04/29/2026
|Little Cancun on the Go - Mobile #1
|100
|1696 Fairview Blvd. Ste 102 Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|04/29/2026
|Little Hats Italian Market Bar
|100
|980 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|04/29/2026
|Miss Teresa's Day Care
|100
|7201 Sugar Maple Dr. Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|05/01/2026
|Montessori School of Franklin
|100
|1325 W Main St Suite 108 Franklin TN 37064
|School Buildings Routine
|04/30/2026
|Outback Steakhouse #4312
|100
|8005 Moores Ln Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|05/05/2026
|Permanent Makeup by Justine
|100
|1881 Gen. George Patton Dr. Ste 203 Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/29/2026
|Puckett's Bar
|100
|120 Fourth Ave. S Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/30/2026
|Residence Inn Bar
|100
|8078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/04/2026
|Residence Inn Pool
|100
|8078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/04/2026
|Street Tacos Los Jarochitos
|100
|700 W Meade Blvd Lot 72 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/29/2026
|Takumi Hibachi Sushi Bar
|100
|545 Cool Springs Blvd Suite 195 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/04/2026
|Titos Food Truck
|100
|1340 WEST MAIN STREET Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/29/2026
|True Eden Studio
|100
|1014 Westhaven Blvd Suite 104 Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/30/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
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