Burger King’s Star Wars Menu: Mandalorian and Grogu Items Available May 4

Burger King is celebrating the upcoming theatrical release of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu with a limited-time menu launching May 4, 2026. Starting on May the Fourth, participating U.S. restaurants will offer a lineup of themed food items, collectible cups, and kids’ meals inspired by the film, which hits theaters May 22, 2026. More Eat & Drink News

What Star Wars Items Is Burger King Offering?

Burger King’s Mandalorian and Grogu menu includes four new items available while supplies last:

BBQ Bounty Whopper – A flame-grilled quarter-pound beef patty served in a helmet-shaped carton, topped with Swiss cheese, pickle chips, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and Bounty BBQ Sauce

Grogu’s Blue Cookie Shake – Creamy soft serve blended with blue sugar cookie syrup and topped with blue cookies

Grogu’s Garlic Chicken Fries – White meat chicken fries seasoned with parmesan and garlic, served in a Grogu-themed carton with garlic dipping sauce

Imperial Cheddar Ranch Tots – Crispy tots stuffed with cheddar cheese and ranch seasoning, served in an Imperial-themed carton

How Do You Get the Collectible Star Wars Cups?

Four collectible cups are available with select purchases. Customers can unlock the cups by ordering the Bounty Bundle (a special box containing all four menu items), the BBQ Bounty Whopper Combo, or the 12-piece Grogu’s Garlic Chicken Fry Combo.

When Does the Burger King Kids’ Meal Star Wars Promotion Start?

The Mandalorian and Grogu King Jr. Meal launches April 28, 2026, ahead of the main menu rollout. The kids’ meal includes a choice of hamburger or 4-piece nuggets, apple sauce and kids’ fry size, a choice of milk or apple juice, and a Mandalorian-themed toy, available while supplies last at participating restaurants nationwide.

Where Can You Order the Burger King Star Wars Menu?

The Mandalorian and Grogu-themed menu is available through BK.com, the BK App, or at select participating U.S. Burger King restaurants beginning May 4, 2026.

Source: Burger King