Moe’s Southwest Grill Launches Grilled Burrito Dippers

Moe’s Southwest Grill is expanding its menu with a brand-new snack-sized item — Grilled Burrito Dippers. Launching April 21, 2026, the handheld mini burritos are the first snack-sized offering in the chain’s history, created in collaboration with teen food creators MD Foodie Boyz. More Eat & Drink News

What Are Moe’s Grilled Burrito Dippers?

Grilled Burrito Dippers are mini, handheld burritos loaded with your choice of protein, Oaxaca cheese, Moe’s famous queso, and a dipping sauce. Despite their smaller size, they feature the same protein portions found in a full Moe’s entrée. They’re designed for snacking between meals — late-night hangs, post-game hunger, study sessions, and everything in between.

How Much Do Grilled Burrito Dippers Cost?

Dippers are priced starting at $3.99 for one or $6.99 for two, making them a shareable, affordable snack option available at participating Moe’s locations nationwide.

What Dipping Sauces Come with Moe’s Dippers?

Guests can customize their Dippers with five signature dipping sauces:

Chipotle Ranch: A creamy, smoky sauce with a hint of chipotle

Moe’s Sauce: A signature mild sauce with Greek yogurt, red wine vinegar, and Southwest spices

Poblano Crema: A mild, creamy blend of roasted poblanos, avocado, sour cream, garlic, and lime

Chili Lime: A zesty, tangy, and slightly spicy flavor

Hard Rock: A spicy sauce with a tangy kick

Who Are the MD Foodie Boyz?

The MD Foodie Boyz are Maryland-based teen content creators known for their food-obsessed reviews, a devoted national following, and content so popular it has inspired SNL parodies. Moe’s tapped them to help introduce Dippers to a younger audience, calling them a natural fit for a menu item built around teen snacking culture.

What Launch Offers Is Moe’s Running for Dippers?

Moe’s is rolling out two limited-time promotions tied to the Dippers launch:

Free Dipper for Moe Rewards Members: On April 21, 2026, all Moe Rewards members receive one free Grilled Burrito Dipper with any purchase through the app. Valid through 8/30/2026 at participating locations. Single use; no substitutions.

Free Delivery After 8PM: Through May 31, 2026, Moe’s is offering $0 delivery on orders placed via the Moe’s app or moes.com after 8:00 PM local time at participating locations. No order minimum required. Not valid with third-party delivery; service and convenience fees apply.

Where and When Are Dippers Available?

Grilled Burrito Dippers are available now at participating Moe’s Southwest Grill locations across the country. Most locations are now open until 10 PM or later, making Dippers easy to grab whenever a late-night craving hits.

Source: Moe’s