5/1/26: Overcast with a High of 65, Low Tonight of 50; Winds Up to 11; No Precip Expected Today or Tonight.

Current conditions in Williamson County at 1:46 PM show a temperature of 65.1°F with winds at 9.9 mph. The skies are predominantly overcast, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.
Looking ahead, the high for today is expected to reach 65.3°F, while the low will be around 44.6°F. Winds may increase slightly, peaking at speeds of up to 11.4 mph. The chance of precipitation is low, at 1%. For tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 49.6°F with wind speeds diminishing to 9.7 mph. Conditions will remain overcast with no expected precipitation.
There are currently no official weather warnings active in the area.
Today's Details
High
65°F
Low
45°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
53%
UV Index
6.8 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
65°F · feels 63°F
Sunrise
5:54am
Sunset
7:34pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|65°F
|45°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|63°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|65°F
|39°F
|Clear sky
|Monday
|74°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|70°F
|53°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|67°F
|57°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|61°F
|46°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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