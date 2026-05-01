5/1/26: Overcast with a High of 65, Low Tonight of 50; Winds Up to 11; No Precip Expected Today or Tonight.

Current conditions in Williamson County at 1:46 PM show a temperature of 65.1°F with winds at 9.9 mph. The skies are predominantly overcast, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Looking ahead, the high for today is expected to reach 65.3°F, while the low will be around 44.6°F. Winds may increase slightly, peaking at speeds of up to 11.4 mph. The chance of precipitation is low, at 1%. For tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 49.6°F with wind speeds diminishing to 9.7 mph. Conditions will remain overcast with no expected precipitation.

There are currently no official weather warnings active in the area.

Today's Details High 65°F Low 45°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 53% UV Index 6.8 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 65°F · feels 63°F Sunrise 5:54am Sunset 7:34pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 65°F 45°F Overcast Saturday 63°F 44°F Overcast Sunday 65°F 39°F Clear sky Monday 74°F 48°F Overcast Tuesday 70°F 53°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 67°F 57°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 61°F 46°F Overcast

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