Ice Cream Shop Sweethaven to Open in Brentwood

Locally owned ice cream shop Sweethaven will open a new location in Brentwood. This will be the ice cream shop’s third location.

Sharing the news on social media, Sweethaven stated, “The secret’s out: BRENTWOOD! Coming June 2026 Stay tuned for grand opening updates. So grateful for this sweet community!”

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Sweethaven’s newest location will be in the CityPark development on Franklin Road, next to Taziki’s. CityPark is a walkable, mixed-use community in the heart of Brentwood’s business and retail districts at the intersection of Franklin Road and Executive Center Drive, featuring retail shops, restaurants, workspaces, a Hilton Garden Inn Hotel, and the Tapestry apartments.

The Britts first opened Sweethaven in their Westhaven neighborhood in Franklin in 2020, with the purpose of making it a place to celebrate. They previously shared with us, “We believe every day should be a celebration, which inspired us to create a sprinkle bar offering artisan toppings and beautiful sprinkle blends! We also host seasonal cookie decorating classes and private parties!”

After the beloved Baskin-Robbins in downtown Franklin closed, the Britts opened their second location in the newly renovated ice cream shop in 2022.

The ice cream shop has grown from offering eight flavors to a rotating 16 flavors, with gluten-free options. They also have a selection of frozen yogurt, ice cream cakes, shakes, and floats.

While we don’t have an exact opening date, the ice cream stores are typically open from noon until 9 pm.