A New Yogurt Spot to Open in Spring Hill

Yogurt Beach, a self-serve frozen yogurt shop known for its laid-back coastal vibe, is set to open on Nasdaq Street next to Goodwill.

The brand was founded by the Hurst family in Reno, Nevada in 2011 and has grown to five locations in the Reno area, with eight licensed stores across the country. The Spring Hill location will be locally owned and operated by Clay and Bonnie, who introduced themselves on Instagram and shared that family is at the heart of everything they do. For the couple, opening Yogurt Beach is about more than just frozen yogurt — it’s about putting down roots and building something meaningful in the community.

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Yogurt Beach is built around the idea of creating a space that feels like a quick escape, what the brand calls a “10-minute vacation,” where people can build their own frozen yogurt with dozens of flavors and toppings. Each location offers around 16 flavors at a time, including a gluten-free option.

No exact opening date has been announced, but Clay and Bonnie are hoping to welcome their first customers in early summer 2026. The exact address for Yogurt Beach is 1002 Nasdaq St. Ste H. For the latest updates, follow Yogurt Beach Spring Hill here.