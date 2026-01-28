Recent Williamson County Obituaries for Jan. 28, 2026

The following obituaries were published by Williamson Source between January 21 and January 28, 2026. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
LaVerne Olive Connolly
Published: January 28, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Betty Robb Bestrom
Published: January 28, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Leland Wesley Harms
Published: January 28, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Emily Anne Henley
Published: January 28, 2026 – Link to full obituary
James Michael “Mickey” McLean
Published: January 26, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Jane Ann Bicsak
Published: January 23, 2026 – Link to full obituary
John William Rader
Published: January 23, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Anne Griffin Veevers
Published: January 23, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Gayle Lynn Martin
Published: January 22, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Anita Teresa Cappadona
Published: January 22, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Celia Janett Brown
Published: January 22, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Courtnay Chenault Baron Wall
Published: January 22, 2026 – Link to full obituary
