1/28/26: Overcast and Chilly at 30°F, Tonight Clear and Cold with Low of 18°F

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is a chilly 30.4°F under overcast skies, with a light breeze blowing at 6.3 mph. There is no precipitation currently reported.
As of today, the highest temperature reached 30.4°F and the lowest was recorded at 15.6°F earlier. Winds have peaked at 7.5 mph. Conditions have remained overcast throughout the day without any precipitation.
Looking ahead to tonight, the skies are expected to clear with temperatures dropping to a low of 17.8°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, topping out at around 4.6 mph. No precipitation is expected, maintaining dry conditions into the night.
Today's Details
High
30°F
Low
16°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
80%
UV Index
4.5 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
30°F · feels 23°F
Sunrise
6:50am
Sunset
5:10pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|30°F
|16°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|31°F
|14°F
|Fog
|Friday
|32°F
|22°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Saturday
|21°F
|15°F
|Snow showers: slight
|Sunday
|27°F
|13°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Monday
|40°F
|13°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|41°F
|31°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
