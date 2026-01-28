1/28/26: Overcast and Chilly at 30°F, Tonight Clear and Cold with Low of 18°F

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is a chilly 30.4°F under overcast skies, with a light breeze blowing at 6.3 mph. There is no precipitation currently reported.

As of today, the highest temperature reached 30.4°F and the lowest was recorded at 15.6°F earlier. Winds have peaked at 7.5 mph. Conditions have remained overcast throughout the day without any precipitation.

Looking ahead to tonight, the skies are expected to clear with temperatures dropping to a low of 17.8°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, topping out at around 4.6 mph. No precipitation is expected, maintaining dry conditions into the night.

Today's Details

High
30°F
Low
16°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
80%
UV Index
4.5 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
30°F · feels 23°F
Sunrise
6:50am
Sunset
5:10pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 30°F 16°F Overcast
Thursday 31°F 14°F Fog
Friday 32°F 22°F Snow fall: slight
Saturday 21°F 15°F Snow showers: slight
Sunday 27°F 13°F Snow fall: slight
Monday 40°F 13°F Overcast
Tuesday 41°F 31°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

