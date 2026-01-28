1/28/26: Overcast and Chilly at 30°F, Tonight Clear and Cold with Low of 18°F

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is a chilly 30.4°F under overcast skies, with a light breeze blowing at 6.3 mph. There is no precipitation currently reported.

As of today, the highest temperature reached 30.4°F and the lowest was recorded at 15.6°F earlier. Winds have peaked at 7.5 mph. Conditions have remained overcast throughout the day without any precipitation.

Looking ahead to tonight, the skies are expected to clear with temperatures dropping to a low of 17.8°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, topping out at around 4.6 mph. No precipitation is expected, maintaining dry conditions into the night.

Today's Details High 30°F Low 16°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 80% UV Index 4.5 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 30°F · feels 23°F Sunrise 6:50am Sunset 5:10pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 30°F 16°F Overcast Thursday 31°F 14°F Fog Friday 32°F 22°F Snow fall: slight Saturday 21°F 15°F Snow showers: slight Sunday 27°F 13°F Snow fall: slight Monday 40°F 13°F Overcast Tuesday 41°F 31°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email