Williamson Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for Jan. 28, 2026

Host the Ultimate Big Game Spread with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit
Dickey’s launches Big Game catering packages including Gridiron Wings & Ribs combo and Touchdown Sliders with $10 off $55+ orders using code BIGGAME10.
Published: January 28, 2026 – Read Full Article
Chipotle Brings Back Chicken al Pastor Starting February 10
Popular protein returns with exclusive early access for Rewards members on February 9 and free delivery promotion from February 14-28, 2026.
Published: January 28, 2026 – Read Full Article
Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Jan. 28, 2026
Suki Sushi Restaurant scored 73, Edley’s Berry Farms BBQ received 92, and Pei Wei Asian Diner earned 93 in recent inspections.
Published: January 28, 2026 – Read Full Article
Health Scores: Williamson County for Jan. 28, 2026
Complete listing of health inspection scores for January 21-28, 2026, including restaurants, hotels, and food service locations across the county.
Published: January 28, 2026 – Read Full Article
Krispy Kreme Brings Back Chocomania Collection
Limited six-day availability from January 27-February 1 featuring four new HERSHEY’S chocolate glazed doughnut varieties including Chocolate Cheesecake.
Published: January 27, 2026 – Read Full Article
McDonald’s Launches Hot Honey Sauce Menu Items
New sauce debuts January 27 across five menu items including Hot Honey Sausage Egg Biscuit and Bacon Hot Honey McCrispy Sandwich.
Published: January 27, 2026 – Read Full Article
The Cheesecake Factory Announces Online Gift Card Offer
Cheesecake Rewards members earn $10 dining credits for every $50 in gift cards purchased online through February 17, 2026.
Published: January 27, 2026 – Read Full Article
Buffalo Wild Wings Offers Free Wings for 2026 Big Game Season
Buy-one-get-one-free Giant Loaded Baker promotion runs February 2-7 with potential overtime wings giveaway on February 23, 2026.
Published: January 27, 2026 – Read Full Article
Papa Murphy’s Brings Back the Triple Pepp Pizza for a Limited Time
Fan-favorite pizza featuring giant, classic, and mini cup pepperoni returns January 26 through March 22 priced at $10.99 for Large.
Published: January 27, 2026 – Read Full Article
7-Eleven Launches Big Game and National Pizza Day Deals
Buy-one-get-one-for-$3 pizza deal runs February 8-9, plus 20 chicken wings for $20 at Raise the Roost locations February 6-8.
Published: January 27, 2026 – Read Full Article
Applebee’s Super Bowl LX Promotion Offers 20 Free Boneless Wings
One-day-only deal on February 8 gives guests 20 free wings with any $40 online order using promo code SBWINGS26.
Published: January 27, 2026 – Read Full Article
Domino’s Launches Large Pizza $6.99 Carryout Deal Ahead of Big Game
Limited-time carryout special runs January 26-February 1 featuring large two-topping pizzas for $6.99 each at participating locations.
Published: January 26, 2026 – Read Full Article
Noodles & Company Brings Back Fan-Favorite Steak Stroganoff
Popular dish returns January 2026 featuring wavy egg noodles in mushroom-sherry cream sauce with Chief StroganOff-icer casting call February 10-25.
Published: January 26, 2026 – Read Full Article
Taco Bell Brings Back Crispy Chicken Nuggets with New Diablo Ranch Sauce
Fan-favorite nuggets return January 22 with new Hidden Valley Diablo Ranch Sauce featuring tortilla-chip-flaked breading starting at $4.49.
Published: January 26, 2026 – Read Full Article
Crumbl Weekly Menu Through January 31, 2026
Rotating menu features Dubai Chocolate Cookie, Chocolate Hazelnut Cheesecake, and White Drop Cookie with HERSHEY’S Cookies ‘n’ Creme.
Published: January 26, 2026 – Read Full Article
Hardee’s Launches New Brioche Breakfast Sandwiches and Iced Coffees
Five new breakfast sandwiches on brioche-style buns debut alongside vanilla and caramel iced coffees, plus Beer-Battered Fish Sandwich returns.
Published: January 26, 2026 – Read Full Article
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Launches Fully Loaded Fridays
Buy-one-get-one-free Giant Loaded Baker promotion runs every Friday through January 31 at participating locations nationwide.
Published: January 23, 2026 – Read Full Article
Jersey Mike’s Subs Launches Mike’s Hot Italian Sub For a Limited Time
First hot Italian sub features hand-chopped ham, salami, and pepperoni with melted provolone available nationwide starting January 26.
Published: January 23, 2026 – Read Full Article
Red Robin Introduces New Big YUMMM Deals Value Menu Starting at $9.99
Value menu launches January 26 featuring six meal options with bottomless sides and beverages, plus new crispy chicken and salmon entrees.
Published: January 23, 2026 – Read Full Article
Nothing Bundt Cakes Named America’s #1 Food Brand
Dallas-based bakery earns top ranking for second consecutive year with VIP Dallas trip contest and February BOGO Bundtlet promotion.
Published: January 22, 2026 – Read Full Article
Tupelo Honey Celebrates National Southern Food Day with Free Biscuits
Free biscuits offer on January 22 plus buy-one-get-one-free entrees promotion running January 22-25 at participating locations.
Published: January 22, 2026 – Read Full Article
Cajun Steamer Brings Mardi Gras Magic to Your Table
Festive menu features Menage-a-Craw trio, Crawfish Boil Soup, and Frozen King Cake Bushwhacker with limited-edition merchandise available.
Published: January 22, 2026 – Read Full Article
Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Jan. 21, 2026
Thirty-three establishments received perfect 100 health inspection scores including Jamba Juice, Chuck E. Cheese’s, and Five Guys.
Published: January 22, 2026 – Read Full Article
Williamson Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for Jan. 21, 2026
Weekly roundup of eighteen eat and drink stories from January 15-21 featuring Pelato restaurant opening, health scores, and restaurant promotions.
Published: January 21, 2026 – Read Full Article
Please join our FREE Newsletter