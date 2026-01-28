Williamson Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for Jan. 28, 2026

Host the Ultimate Big Game Spread with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dickey’s launches Big Game catering packages including Gridiron Wings & Ribs combo and Touchdown Sliders with $10 off $55+ orders using code BIGGAME10.

Chipotle Brings Back Chicken al Pastor Starting February 10

Popular protein returns with exclusive early access for Rewards members on February 9 and free delivery promotion from February 14-28, 2026.

Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Jan. 28, 2026

Suki Sushi Restaurant scored 73, Edley’s Berry Farms BBQ received 92, and Pei Wei Asian Diner earned 93 in recent inspections.

Health Scores: Williamson County for Jan. 28, 2026

Complete listing of health inspection scores for January 21-28, 2026, including restaurants, hotels, and food service locations across the county.

Krispy Kreme Brings Back Chocomania Collection

Limited six-day availability from January 27-February 1 featuring four new HERSHEY’S chocolate glazed doughnut varieties including Chocolate Cheesecake.

McDonald’s Launches Hot Honey Sauce Menu Items

New sauce debuts January 27 across five menu items including Hot Honey Sausage Egg Biscuit and Bacon Hot Honey McCrispy Sandwich.

The Cheesecake Factory Announces Online Gift Card Offer

Cheesecake Rewards members earn $10 dining credits for every $50 in gift cards purchased online through February 17, 2026.

Buffalo Wild Wings Offers Free Wings for 2026 Big Game Season

Buy-one-get-one-free Giant Loaded Baker promotion runs February 2-7 with potential overtime wings giveaway on February 23, 2026.

Papa Murphy’s Brings Back the Triple Pepp Pizza for a Limited Time

Fan-favorite pizza featuring giant, classic, and mini cup pepperoni returns January 26 through March 22 priced at $10.99 for Large.

7-Eleven Launches Big Game and National Pizza Day Deals

Buy-one-get-one-for-$3 pizza deal runs February 8-9, plus 20 chicken wings for $20 at Raise the Roost locations February 6-8.

Applebee’s Super Bowl LX Promotion Offers 20 Free Boneless Wings

One-day-only deal on February 8 gives guests 20 free wings with any $40 online order using promo code SBWINGS26.

Domino’s Launches Large Pizza $6.99 Carryout Deal Ahead of Big Game

Limited-time carryout special runs January 26-February 1 featuring large two-topping pizzas for $6.99 each at participating locations.

Noodles & Company Brings Back Fan-Favorite Steak Stroganoff

Popular dish returns January 2026 featuring wavy egg noodles in mushroom-sherry cream sauce with Chief StroganOff-icer casting call February 10-25.

Taco Bell Brings Back Crispy Chicken Nuggets with New Diablo Ranch Sauce

Fan-favorite nuggets return January 22 with new Hidden Valley Diablo Ranch Sauce featuring tortilla-chip-flaked breading starting at $4.49.

Crumbl Weekly Menu Through January 31, 2026

Rotating menu features Dubai Chocolate Cookie, Chocolate Hazelnut Cheesecake, and White Drop Cookie with HERSHEY’S Cookies ‘n’ Creme.

Hardee’s Launches New Brioche Breakfast Sandwiches and Iced Coffees

Five new breakfast sandwiches on brioche-style buns debut alongside vanilla and caramel iced coffees, plus Beer-Battered Fish Sandwich returns.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Launches Fully Loaded Fridays

Buy-one-get-one-free Giant Loaded Baker promotion runs every Friday through January 31 at participating locations nationwide.

Jersey Mike’s Subs Launches Mike’s Hot Italian Sub For a Limited Time

First hot Italian sub features hand-chopped ham, salami, and pepperoni with melted provolone available nationwide starting January 26.

Red Robin Introduces New Big YUMMM Deals Value Menu Starting at $9.99

Value menu launches January 26 featuring six meal options with bottomless sides and beverages, plus new crispy chicken and salmon entrees.

Nothing Bundt Cakes Named America’s #1 Food Brand

Dallas-based bakery earns top ranking for second consecutive year with VIP Dallas trip contest and February BOGO Bundtlet promotion.

Tupelo Honey Celebrates National Southern Food Day with Free Biscuits

Free biscuits offer on January 22 plus buy-one-get-one-free entrees promotion running January 22-25 at participating locations.

Cajun Steamer Brings Mardi Gras Magic to Your Table

Festive menu features Menage-a-Craw trio, Crawfish Boil Soup, and Frozen King Cake Bushwhacker with limited-edition merchandise available.

Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Jan. 21, 2026

Thirty-three establishments received perfect 100 health inspection scores including Jamba Juice, Chuck E. Cheese’s, and Five Guys.

Williamson Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for Jan. 21, 2026

Weekly roundup of eighteen eat and drink stories from January 15-21 featuring Pelato restaurant opening, health scores, and restaurant promotions.

