OBITUARY: Courtnay Chenault Baron Wall

Courtnay Chenault Baron Wall, 53, of Brentwood, Tennessee, passed away on December 19, 2025. A Brentwood native, she was born on September 30, 1972, and remained proud to call it home throughout her life.

Courtnay’s greatest pride and joy were her daughters, Chloe Wall Martin and Ann Grace Wall. She devoted herself wholeheartedly to being their mother and was deeply proud of the women they have become. She loved cooking, had a passion for real estate, and brought creativity and care into everything she did.

Courtnay was a longtime member of Brentwood Baptist Church, where her faith guided her life and her friendships ran deep.

She is survived by her daughters, Chloe Wall Martin and her husband Owen, and Ann Grace Wall; her siblings Jennifer Cerrato, Candace Peppers and her husband Don, John S Baron IV and his wife Meredith; Dane Baron and his wife Madison, her parents Stan and Doris Baron and Carol and Marshall Taylor, Jim’s sister Jan and her husband Kip Caffey and Jim’s mother Sara Wall.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jim Wall and her brother Preston Taylor.

A visitation will be held on Saturday January 24, at 12:00 pm, followed by a service at 1:00 pm in Baskin Chapel at Brentwood Baptist Church.

Courtnay will be remembered for her deep love for her family, her warm presence, and the lasting impact she had on those who knew her.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Courtnay, please visit our floral store.