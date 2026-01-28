OBITUARY: LaVerne Olive Connolly

LaVerne Olive Miller Connolly, aged 102, passed away peacefully on January 26, 2026, in Franklin, Tennessee. Born on October 14, 1923, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, LaVerne lived a life rich in love and cherished experiences. She departed this world surrounded by her loving family, leaving behind a legacy of warmth and affection.

LaVerne was a devoted member of Holy Family Catholic Church, where her faith and community connections flourished. Throughout her life, she cultivated deep bonds with her family, who she loved with all her heart. Her pride in her family was evident as she celebrated milestones and shared joyous moments together.

Among her proudest accomplishments was her passion for redoing antique furniture, a testament to her creativity and eye for beauty. LaVerne found joy in the simple pleasures of life and created lasting memories, particularly through her travels to St. Pete Beach and Wildwood, New Jersey. These experiences not only added to her collection of stories but also enriched the lives of her family members who accompanied her.

LaVerne is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Thomas) Jensen; grandson, Joey (Lauren) Jensen; sister, Ethel Kish; and great-grandchildren, Gwynnie, Gavin, and Sunny Jensen. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert J. Connolly; her son, Robert Gary Connolly; and sisters Beulah Stewart and Rita Cambruzzie.

Her life will be honored in a series of services beginning with a visitation on January 29, 2026, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, located at 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN. A funeral service will follow on January 30, 2026, at Holy Family Catholic Church, starting at 11:00 AM, with burial immediately thereafter at Williamson Memorial Gardens.

LaVerne’s memory will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her. Her enduring spirit, kindness, and commitment to her family will serve as an inspiration to those left behind. She will be dearly missed, but her legacy of love will forever remain.

