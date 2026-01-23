OBITUARY: Anne Griffin Veevers

Anne Griffin Veevers, age 91 of Franklin, TN passed away January 19, 2026. Anne was born October 28, 1934 in Ardmore, TN.

In her younger years, the family moved to Crieve Hall for her father’s job as an train engineer with L&N Railroad. She attended Central High School in Nashville where she first met her future husband, Bill Veevers. They were high school sweethearts until their marriage, February 7, 1954.

Anne entered a contest during her senior year for her dictation skills which landed her first job at National Life & Casualty Insurance Company. She continued to work there until she gave birth to her son, Brad Veevers.

Anne was the most caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was known for her gracious way of hosting a get together with family and friends. She was an avid Bridge player that she cherished her entire life. She prided herself on the many classes she took over the years to hone her craft. Her love of Bridge brought her many friends over the years.

Preceded in death by parents, James G. and Irene Swaner Griffin; husband, Bill Veevers; son, Brad Veevers and brother, Jim Griffin. Survived by: sister, Vivian Allen; granddaughter, Kelly West; daughter-in-law, Stacy (Kevin) Whitson; niece, Lisa (Steve) Sachse; sister-in-law, Brenda Griffin.

The family would like to thank Jonathon and JC at Sumerfield Health Center and Faith and Casey at Aveanna Hospice for their amazing care of Anne.

A private Celebration of Life inurnment service will be held at a later date in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made in Anne’s memory to the American Heart Association; Aveanna Hospice or charity of your choice.

