OBITUARY: Gayle Lynn Martin

Gayle Lynn Martin, born on July 8, 1956, in Cleveland, Ohio, embraced life with a passion and love for God that deeply resonated with all who had the pleasure of knowing her. She passed away peacefully on January 19, 2026, in Franklin, Tennessee surrounded by her loving family, leaving behind a remarkable legacy of love, teaching, and service.

As a dedicated educator, Gayle spent substantially all her professional career as a teacher at Christ Presbyterian Academy, where her influence extended far beyond the classroom. She cherished her role in shaping young minds and helping her students to find and follow Jesus which she considered two of her proudest accomplishments. Her students were fortunate to benefit from the dedication and the warmth she brought into their lives.

Gayle was not only a devoted professional but also a beloved member of the community. As a member of Cross Point Church, she actively participated in church activities and devoted her absolute best years in service to others. Her presence, joy, and positivity were hallmarks of her character, leaving a lasting imprint on everyone she encountered.

She is survived by her husband, Mitchell Martin, with whom she shared forty-five wonderful years. Together, they built a loving, Christ-centered family, which includes their daughter Ashley (Adam) Searan, and their son Tyler (Katrina) Martin and her grandchildren: grandchildren: Hadley, Miles, Cooper Martin and Liam, Madison, and Jay Searan; and her brother-in-law Thomas (Ginger) Martin, nieces, as well as many loving friends and colleagues.

Gayle took immense pride in her grandchildren who were the light of her life. The scripture she most often shared with them was from Psalm 19:14, “May the words of my mouth and the meditations of my heart, be acceptable in your sight, O LORD, my strength and my redeemer.”

Though Gayle will be missed immensely, she is preceded in death by her parents Thomas and June Senney, and her sister, Faye Boslett. The love and memories shared with her will be cherished by all who hold her in their heart and will impact future generations.

The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers, messages, calls, support, and donations.

A memorial service celebrating Gayle’s life will be held on January 29, 2026, at the Cross Point Church campus in Franklin, Tennessee. The service will begin at 2:00 PM and conclude at 3:00 PM, where family and friends will gather to honor Gayle’s impactful life and legacy as well as the profound love she shared.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Gayle’s honor to any of the organizations below that she loved.

DONATIONS:

Christ Presbyterian Academy – Designated gift for student financial assistance

Lipscomb University – Designated gift for the IDEAL program (Inspiring the Dream of Education and Access)

Cross Point Church – Designated gift for the Dollar Club or Marked campaign

Source: Williamson Memorial​

