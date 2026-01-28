OBITUARY: Betty Robb Bestrom

Betty Frances Robb Bestrom, 89, was born November 24, 1936 in Cleveland, MS. She passed away peacefully January 24, 2026 in Franklin, TN. She was a member of Forest Hills Baptist Church in Nashville, TN.

Betty grew up in Cleveland, MS, was baptized and had a love for her lord. She graduated from Cleveland High School and attended Delta State University. She then met the “love of her life” Wendall Bestrom and they moved to California where they lived most of their adult life and raised their two sons. She and Wendall were both always very active in the church, Sunday School and singing in the choir. After a couple of short late life relocations, they retired to Hot Springs Village, AR to be close to Betty’s sister Margaret.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband of over 55 years Wendall Bestrom, her parents Eddie Frank and Elizabeth Robb and her brother Billy Robb.

She is survived by her sister Margaret, two sons Stuart Bestrom and Craig Bestrom of California, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to Morning Pointe of Franklin.

Source: Williamson Memorial​

