OBITUARY: James Michael “Mickey” McLean

James Michael “Mickey” McLean, age 85 of Mt. Juliet, TN passed away January 22, 2026. He was born to the late James “Mac” Howard and Frances Hammond McLean on October 27, 1940 in Lawrenceburg, TN.

Mickey attended Hillsboro High School graduating from David Lipscomb University in 1964 with a math major and physics minor. He served 6 years in the Army National Guard earning medals for Army Sharpshooter M-1 Carbine and Army Expert Medal M-14. He met his wife Melinda Ann Rice when they both worked at Life & Casualty Insurance Co, married her on March 11, 1967 and remained married to her until her death in 1988. Mickey and Melinda had 1 daughter, Ann. Mickey’s career field was in the insurance industry where he was a Supervisor of Claims in TN and MS until his retirement.

He is survived by his wife, Charlotte McLean; daughter, Ann (Darryl) McLean Massey; grandchildren, Justin Massey and Drew (Rylee) Massey, and a great granddaughter coming in July; sisters-in-law, Melissa (Vic) McMillan, Linda McLean, and Jean Knoch; nieces and nephews, Caroline McLean Tolleson, Zach McLean, Christopher Sherfield, Amanda Sherfield O-Donovan, Victor McMillan, and Thomas McMillan; three step-children; and numerous step-grandchildren. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his first wife Melinda Rice McLean; brother, Randy McLean; sister-in-law, Marilyn Sherfield.

A memorial service will be held at 1PM Saturday, January 31, 2026 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, TN. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service. Honorary pallbearers will be his Grandsons, Drew and Justin Massey, his Nephews, Zach McLean, Victor McMillan, Thomas McMillan and Enda O’Donovan. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Breast Cancer Research Foundation or American Lung Cancer Society. The family of Mickey wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the nursing staff that cared for him during his brief stay at Tri-Star Summit hospital in Nashville, TN.

Source: Williamson Memorial

