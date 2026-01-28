OBITUARY: Leland Wesley Harms

Leland Wesley Harms, age 88 of Franklin, TN passed away January 7, 2026. He was born in Kansas City, MO to the late Leo & Laura Harms.

Leland was a 1955 graduate of North East High School in Kansas City, MO where he was an outstanding basketball player. He attended Tulsa University in Oklahoma on a basketball scholarship.

Leland retired after twenty plus years of service with General Motors as an industrial engineer. He was a beloved member of St. Andrews Lutheran Church. He was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan, and enjoyed watching them.

Leland enjoyed, animals, feeding the wildlife and he also enjoyed gardening. He was a longtime volunteer for GraceWorks.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patricia Henry Harms of Franklin, TN; daughter, LeAnn (Harvey) Blenkle of Franklin, TN and grandson, Jesse Jones of Franklin, TN.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00AM Monday, February 9, 2026, with visitation one hour prior to the service at St. Andrews Lutheran Church. Pastor Jacob will officiate. Inurnment will follow at St. Andrews Lutheran Church Columbarium.

Memorials may be made to Friends of Williamson County Animal Center, GraceWorks or St. Andrews Lutheran Church. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

