OBITUARY: Emily Anne Henley

Emily Anne Henley passed away on January 11, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of love, kindness, laughter, and fierce devotion to her family. She was 41 years old.

Born in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 23, 1984, Emily grew up in Conyers and Alpharetta, where her ambition, independence, and vibrant personality were evident from an early age. She was a determined self-starter, often juggling more than one job, and known for her fast driving and big heart. Her warmth, humor, and strong will shaped the woman she would become — a devoted wife, a remarkable mother, and a cherished friend.

In 2008, Emily met Tyler while working at Sports Authority, and together they built a life full of adventure, laughter, and deep love. They settled in Denver, Colorado, where Emily quickly became known for her compassion, tireless work ethic, and her ability to brighten every room she entered — often accompanied by her signature southern charm and a well-timed “bless your heart,” delivered with a knowing smile that gently conveyed both affection and perfectly placed honesty. She carried her twins, Emma and Cannon, to full term while continuing to work in-store right up until the day before their birth — a testament to her strength and determination. From that moment on, Emily embraced the role she was truly meant for: being a mother. She cherished every moment with her children and took pride in sharing their joy with everyone she met.

After nearly a decade in Denver, the family moved to Katy, Texas, in 2016, where Emily welcomed her third child, Jacob. Her patience, compassion, and nurturing spirit only deepened as her family grew. In 2021, they relocated to Thompson’s Station, Tennessee, returning closer to Emily’s roots and finding a community they would call home. In 2022, Emily completed their family with the birth of their fourth child, Patrick — the final piece of a life she poured her whole heart into building.

Emily’s love for her children was boundless. She devoted herself fully to raising them, guiding them, laughing with them, and cherishing each fleeting moment. Her compassion extended far beyond her home. She was endlessly thoughtful, generous, and selfless, always seeking ways to brighten someone else’s day — whether through surprise gifts, heartfelt gestures, or simply showing up when it mattered most.

Friends remember Emily for her infectious laugh, adventurous spirit, and love of celebration. She adored travel, spontaneous detours, shared margaritas, nail and eyebrow dates, and long conversations filled with dreams of future adventures. She delighted in playful mischief — sending jump-scare videos, Halloween photos, and inside jokes that became treasured traditions. Her friendships were marked by loyalty, humor, deep connection, and an unwavering presence that made everyone feel seen and valued.

Emily had a unique ability to combine strength with tenderness, determination with grace, and humor with heartfelt empathy. She touched every life she encountered and left people better for having known her. Her kindness often appeared in quiet ways — driving hours just to bring someone their favorite meal, traveling hundreds of miles to support family when they were physically impaired, sending comfort when words weren’t enough, or offering help without being asked.

Emily lived fully, loved fiercely, and gave endlessly. She once said, after the loss of her parents, “Time is cruel — it never tells you when it will be the last hug, the last ‘I love you,’ or the last phone call.” Those words now echo with profound meaning. While her absence leaves a space that cannot be filled, her spirit remains alive in the laughter of her children, the stories of her friends, and the countless acts of love she shared so freely.

Emily is survived by her beloved husband, Tyler, and their four children: Emma, Cannon, Jacob, and Patrick. She leaves behind a family and community forever changed by her grace, strength, and love.

Though our hearts are broken, we are grateful for every moment we were given with her. Emily’s light will continue to shine through the lives she touched, the kindness she inspired, and the love she leaves behind.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, January 31, 2025, at 11:00 AM, with one hour of visitation prior to the Mass at the Church of Nativity.

The care of Mrs. Emily Anne Henley has been entrusted to Spring Hill Memorial. To share words of comfort, please visit www.springhill-memorial.com.

Click For More Obituaries

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email