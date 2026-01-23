OBITUARY: Jane Ann Bicsak

Jane Ann Bicsak, age 80, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on January 17, 2026, at Alive Hospice in Nashville.

Jane was born on June 23, 1945, in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Frank A. and Kathleen Noah Thorn. She was a devoted member of Holy Family Catholic Church, where her faith was an important and steady presence throughout her life.

Jane was known for her vibrant spirit and the deep connections she formed with others. She had a vast and treasured network of friends, including her tennis friends, lifelong neighborhood friends, and her cherished “Birthday Group.” Jane affectionately referred to all those she loved as her “Loveys,” a term that perfectly reflected her warmth, kindness, and inclusive heart.

She was a devoted educator who taught at Monteith Elementary School in Grosse Pointe, Michigan where she left a lasting impression on countless students through her dedication, encouragement, and genuine care. Jane’s influence extended beyond the classroom; she also volunteered at various Brentwood schools while her boys attended there, serving as a committed and supportive parent volunteer. She eventually worked as a bookkeeper and librarian at Trinity Elementary in Franklin, and was equally admired by her coworkers and children, who valued her devotion, generosity, and friendship.

An avid walker, Jane was rarely still. She faithfully walked four miles a day and was well known in her neighborhood as the “fast walker,” always moving with purpose and energy.

Jane will be remembered for her boundless love, strong faith, devotion to education and children, and the many lives she touched through friendship, service, and kindness. Her legacy lives on in the hearts of her family, friends, students, coworkers, and all of her “Loveys.”

In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her brothers, Chuck Thorn and Frank Thorn, and sister, Sally McIntosh.

Those left to cherish Jane’s memory are her loving husband of 55 years, Robert “Bob” Bicsak; sons, Matt Bicsak and Chris Bicsak; beloved daughters in law, Mandy and Colleen Bicsak; twin sister Joan Garvey, and sister Mary Thorn; grandchildren, Grace Bicsak, Lauren Bicsak, Felicity Bicsak, and Gentry Bicsak; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.

A Prayer Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 31, 2026, at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father Joe McMahon officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church and at a gathering after.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

The care of Jane Ann Bicsak and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Holy Family Catholic Church.

