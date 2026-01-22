OBITUARY: Anita Teresa Cappadona

Anita Teresa Cappadona, of Brentwood, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2026, at the age of 99.

She was born on November 8, 1926, in Brooklyn, New York, to the late Frank X. Gallo and Rose DeCaro Gallo. Anita lived a life rooted in faith, family, and tradition.

Anita was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and found comfort in the friendships and connections she built throughout her life. She was known for her warm spirit and enjoyed spending time playing Mahjong with friends and loved ones. Anita also took great pride in her Italian heritage and was especially known for her love of cooking traditional Italian meals, which brought family together and created lasting memories around the table.

In addition to her parents, Anita was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony J. Cappadona Sr., daughter, Christine Fusco; four brothers and one sister; and son in law, Thomas Fusco.

Those left to cherish Anita’s memory are her son, Anthony J. Cappadona Jr. (Elizabeth); and daughter in law, Mariane Fusco; grandchildren, Trisha Dennis, Jodi Campbell Dillon, Daniel Fusco, Taylor Cappadona; 14 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held in New Jersey in the Spring.

The care of Antia Teresa Cappadona and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

Source: Williamson Memorial​

