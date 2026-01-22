OBITUARY: Celia Janett Brown

Celia Janett (Sullivan) Brown, age 78 of Fairview, Tennessee passed away peacefully at her home on January 20, 2026. She was born in Nashville, Tennessee to the late Mary Ione and Charlie Gray Sullivan on February 19, 1947.

She was a lifelong resident of Fairview, Tennessee. Celia was a gift from God. She had the heart of an angel. She would do anything for anyone at any time. Celia was very active in Girl Scouts; she was the leader for both of her daughter’s troops as well as the Fairview area cookie manager for many years and received awards for all her hard work.

Her father-in-law had a brick placed at the Bicentennial Mall in Nashville to represent her services to the community. She was a wonderful caretaker for many family members. She worked for years at Duff/Brown Engineering as the office manager, keeping everything and everyone in line.

She loved taking care of her grandchildren. She loved going to sporting events, especially when her grandchildren were playing. She was an avid Tennessee Titans fan going to games until she was no longer able. She was a historian, keeping up with the genealogy of the family. She would cook for her family and loved having family reunions. Being around family made her happy. She loved life and loved having a good time. She was never selfish, always looking after others.

She was preceded in death by her parents Charlie Gray and Mary Ione Sullivan; brother R. Clyde Sullivan; and sister Dorothy S. Jones.

She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years Danny Wayne Brown; her children Danette Lynn (Steve) Davis, and Diana Carol Brown; grandchildren Justin Dalton Davis, and Zachary Chase Davis; and she had many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends who loved her dearly.