In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Our 10 top stories from the last week.

mack hatcher extension screenshot
Screenshot/City of Franklin Youtube

1When Will Mack Hatcher Extension be Completed?

While it seems to local commuters that progress on the Mack Hatcher extension has stalled, the contractor has simply reallocated their resources to the Hillsboro Road intersection. Read More

coronavirus
Stock Image

2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the COVID-19 case count in Williamson County. Read More

martin's bbq

3Health Inspections: BBQ Joints in Williamson County for Sept. 17 2021

These are the scores for BBQ joints in Williamson County with their most recent inspection score as of September 15, 2021. Read More

JOHN EDWARD VANDE WOUDE
John Vande Woude, 33, of Spring Hill

4Former WCSO Deputy Arrested by TBI

Today, September 16, 2021, the TBI arrested a former Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy on a charge of official misconduct. Read more

Coal Town Public House
photo from Coal Town Public House

5New Restaurant Opens in Franklin’s Westhaven Community

Modern American Grill Coal Town Public House recently opened in the Westhaven community located in Franklin. Coal Town Public House is the sister venue to Coal Town Pizza which opened earlier this year in Westhaven. Read More

road rage

6Franklin Police Investigating I-65 Road Rage Incident

Franklin Police are investigating after an I-65 road rage incident leads to a shattered window at interstate speeds. Read More

WCS Logo Black Blue Background

7Social Media Trend has Student Vandals Destroying WCS Property

A nationwide social media trend has led some WCS students to vandalize and destroy school property, and those students will be facing criminal charges. Read More

covid 19

8Williamson Medical Center Update on COVID-19 Hospitalizations: Sept 16

Williamson Medical Center is providing an updated snapshot of their COVID-19 inpatients as of September 16, 2021. Read More

Radish Kitchen
photo from Amanda Frederickson

9Healthy, Fast Casual Eatery Radish Kitchen Coming to Franklin

Nashville chef Amanda Frederickson shared in a social media post that she is bringing her health-focused restaurant, Radish Kitchen, to Franklin. Read More

child reading book
Stock Image

10WCS COVID-19 Isolation and Quarantine Numbers by School

Williamson County Schools is providing information to the public on the number of WCS students and staff who are quarantined or isolated due to COVID-19 by school. Read More

