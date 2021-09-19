In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

Our 10 top stories from the last week.
While it seems to local commuters that progress on the Mack Hatcher extension has stalled, the contractor has simply reallocated their resources to the Hillsboro Road intersection. Read More
A look at the COVID-19 case count in Williamson County. Read More
These are the scores for BBQ joints in Williamson County with their most recent inspection score as of September 15, 2021. Read More
Today, September 16, 2021, the TBI arrested a former Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy on a charge of official misconduct. Read more
Modern American Grill Coal Town Public House recently opened in the Westhaven community located in Franklin. Coal Town Public House is the sister venue to Coal Town Pizza which opened earlier this year in Westhaven. Read More
Franklin Police are investigating after an I-65 road rage incident leads to a shattered window at interstate speeds. Read More
A nationwide social media trend has led some WCS students to vandalize and destroy school property, and those students will be facing criminal charges. Read More
Williamson Medical Center is providing an updated snapshot of their COVID-19 inpatients as of September 16, 2021. Read More
Nashville chef Amanda Frederickson shared in a social media post that she is bringing her health-focused restaurant, Radish Kitchen, to Franklin. Read More
Williamson County Schools is providing information to the public on the number of WCS students and staff who are quarantined or isolated due to COVID-19 by school. Read More