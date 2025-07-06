Jana Kramer to Appear in Karen Kingsbury’s The Christmas Ring

Bestselling Author and Filmmaker Karen Kingsbury brings the double-offering of The Christmas Ring book (Thomas Nelson/Harper Collins – Oct. 21) and theatrical feature (Fathom Entertainment, in theaters only starting Nov. 6). Karen Kingsbury’s The Christmas Ring comes on the heels of her success with Someone Like You (2024), a love story which earned the coveted Verified Hot award by Rotten Tomatoes after its month-long theatrical run in April, 2024. The film is currently exceeding expectations in the transactional video on demand space and streaming on Great American Pure Flix.

Karen Kingsbury Productions will bring The Christmas Ring to theaters this holiday season via Fathom Entertainment, starring Jana Kramer and Kristoffer Polaha. The film’s creative team will include rising acclaimed director Tyler Russell and Nashville-renowned producer Natalie Ruffino Wilson (both of Someone Like You) in what Kingsbury calls, “a Christmas love story like those of days gone by.”

“I’ve always loved the Christmas classic movies – While You Were Sleeping and Miracle on 34th Street, The Holiday and You’ve Got Mail.” Kingsbury said. “It’s time to give people an unforgettable Christmas love story in theaters. This is one they will want to watch every year.”

Karen Kingsbury’s The Christmas Ring tells the story of a Gold Star widow (Kramer) who while looking for her missing family Christmas ring meets a charming antiques dealer (Polaha), whose father might unwittingly have the lost heirloom. The story spans from the French countryside of World War II to current day military town Columbus, GA. A theme of appreciation for the US military runs through the story.

“The Christmas Ring is going to be a sentimental and long-lasting experience for theater-goers this holiday season,” said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Entertainment. “We hope to work with Karen Kingsbury Productions for the release of her heartfelt movies for many years to come.”

Kingsbury has more than 25 million copies of her award-winning books in print. While many movies and TV series have been based on her books (Like Dandelion Dust, The Bridge, The Baxters, A Thousand Tomorrows), in 2022 she formed Karen Kingsbury Production. With the help of several family members including her husband, Kingsbury’s team filmed the self-funded and financially successful Someone Like You. The Christmas Ring is also self-funded.

“As long as God will let us make movies together, that’s what we’ll do,” Kingsbury said. “We are already working on our next film beyond this one.”

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email