Photo of the Day: September 19, 2021

Today’s photo is of Granny White Park in Brentwood. Granny White Park is located at 610 Granny White Pike, Brentwood. Park Hours are 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

The Rotary Clubs of Brentwood (both morning and noon) have partnered with the City of Brentwood to assist with the fundraising for an inclusion playground at Granny White Park.

