New Restaurant Opens in Franklin’s Westhaven Community

Modern American Grill Coal Town Public House recently opened in the Westhaven community located in Franklin. Coal Town Public House is the sister venue to Coal Town Pizza which opened earlier this year in Westhaven.

Coal Town Public House offers a diverse menu comprised of elevated and unique takes on American cuisine, as well as a full-service bar boasting a wide array of wine, beer and craft cocktails.

Some of the stand-out items on the menu include cornmeal fried chicken livers, duck duo; pan-seared duck breast, duck leg confit served with brown butter herb red potatoes, and grilled cauliflower steak and the snake river waygu steak.

Diners will find lots of natural light and retractable garage doors that can be opened for an open air feel to the restaurant.

Currently, the restaurant is only taking reservations. Hours of service are Friday – Saturday, 5 pm – 10 pm. Make reservations here.

The patio is open on Sundays from noon- 6 pm, with no reservations required. See the menu here.

Find the latest updates for Coal Town Public House on Instagram.