WCS COVID-19 Isolation and Quarantine Numbers

The Department of Education announced plans to report additional COVID-19 information at school and district levels, including numbers of new positive COVID-19 cases in districts and schools. Next week (the week of Sept 7), as the final two districts in the state begin the new school year, a new dashboard will launch on the department’s website that will display information reported by districts about COVID-19 .

Currently, Williamson County Schools is providing information to the public on the number of WCS students and staff who are quarantined or isolated due to COVID-19.

*Below information from wcs.edu

DateStaff in IsolationStaff in QuarantineStudents in IsolationStudents in QuarantineNumber of Schools Affected
Sept 17371619337 of district's 49 schools
Aug 2515221711140 of district's 49 schools

WCS enrollment information, including the number of students receiving on campus learning will be available after Labor Day, WCS reports.

According to tn.gov

  • Any student or staff who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 must isolate at home for a period of 10 days from the onset of their symptoms (or the date they were tested, if asymptomatic) AND must be fever-free (without the use of fever-reducing medications) AND have improvement in symptoms for at least 24 hours.
    • Any student or staff who has been a close contact (within 6 feet for >15 minutes) of a person with confirmed COVID-19 must quarantine at home for a period of at least 14 days from their last exposure to that individual.

Cases among school age children across Williamson County

The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH), on Aug 19, launched new data sets for the public regarding COVID-19 cases among children.

TDH released data on cases in school aged children (defined as children ages 5-18) for each county. The information for Williamson County is below.

*Please note, the information below is provided by the Tennessee Department of Health and includes cases among school age children throughout Williamson County, not just children attending Williamson County Schools

Williamson CountyTotal Number of CasesNumber of Cases Over Last 14 Days
Sept 358978
Sept 258275
Sept 157981
Aug 3156669
Aug 3055772
Aug 2955572
Aug 2854868
Aug 2753862
Aug 2652452
Aug 2551848
Aug 2451552
Aug 2351459
Aug 2250557
Aug 2149551
Aug 2049461
Aug 1949168

For information about other counties, click here.

More Resources

