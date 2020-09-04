WCS COVID-19 Isolation and Quarantine Numbers

The Department of Education announced plans to report additional COVID-19 information at school and district levels, including numbers of new positive COVID-19 cases in districts and schools. Next week (the week of Sept 7), as the final two districts in the state begin the new school year, a new dashboard will launch on the department’s website that will display information reported by districts about COVID-19 .

Currently, Williamson County Schools is providing information to the public on the number of WCS students and staff who are quarantined or isolated due to COVID-19.

*Below information from wcs.edu

Date Staff in Isolation Staff in Quarantine Students in Isolation Students in Quarantine Number of Schools Affected Sept 1 7 37 16 193 37 of district's 49 schools Aug 25 15 22 17 111 40 of district's 49 schools

WCS enrollment information, including the number of students receiving on campus learning will be available after Labor Day, WCS reports.

According to tn.gov

Any student or staff who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 must isolate at home for a period of 10 days from the onset of their symptoms (or the date they were tested, if asymptomatic) AND must be fever-free (without the use of fever-reducing medications) AND have improvement in symptoms for at least 24 hours.

• Any student or staff who has been a close contact (within 6 feet for >15 minutes) of a person with confirmed COVID-19 must quarantine at home for a period of at least 14 days from their last exposure to that individual.

Cases among school age children across Williamson County

The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH), on Aug 19, launched new data sets for the public regarding COVID-19 cases among children.

TDH released data on cases in school aged children (defined as children ages 5-18) for each county. The information for Williamson County is below.

*Please note, the information below is provided by the Tennessee Department of Health and includes cases among school age children throughout Williamson County, not just children attending Williamson County Schools

Williamson County Total Number of Cases Number of Cases Over Last 14 Days Sept 3 589 78 Sept 2 582 75 Sept 1 579 81 Aug 31 566 69 Aug 30 557 72 Aug 29 555 72 Aug 28 548 68 Aug 27 538 62 Aug 26 524 52 Aug 25 518 48 Aug 24 515 52 Aug 23 514 59 Aug 22 505 57 Aug 21 495 51 Aug 20 494 61 Aug 19 491 68

For information about other counties, click here.

More Resources