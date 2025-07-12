Find Your Next Adventure at the Friends of the Brentwood Library Book Sale

The Friends of the Brentwood Library Book Sale is taking place at The John P. Holt Brentwood Library (8109 Concord Road, Brentwood, TN 37027) from Thursday, July 17th – Sunday, July 20th, 2025.
Members-only shopping:
Thursday, July 17, 2 – 5:30 p.m.
Public sale:
Friday 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Sunday 1 – 5:30 p.m.
Over 17,000 items priced at $3.00 or less!
BOOKS
• Vintage books
• Hardcover
• Paperback
• Paperback | pocket-sized
• Withdrawn library books
CHILDRENS
• Hardcover
• Paperback
ENTERTAINMENT
• Audiobooks
• DVDs
• Music CDs
• Computer software
• Vinyl records
• Puzzles & games
• Artwork
More information HERE.
For more local events like the the Friends of the Brentwood Library Book Sale visit https://williamsonsource.com/local-living/
Please join our FREE Newsletter