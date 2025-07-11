Unleash Your Child’s Creativity at the Big Little Stories Camp in Franklin

Big Little Stories Camp is set to take place from Friday, July 25th – Saturday, July 26th, 2025 at the Entrepreneurship & Innovation Center (EIC) (104 Claude Yates Dr. Franklin, TN 37064) from 9 am-12 pm.

Big Little Stories is a creative storytelling camp for rising 2nd-rising 6th graders, where kids turn their ideas into real, tangible stories.

Over two days, campers will learn the basics of story structure, dream up original characters and plots, and then design and take home a printed book of their very own. It’s a joyful, hands-on experience that builds confidence, sparks creativity, and helps kids discover the magic of storytelling.

DAY 1:

Learn the basics of storytelling and begin crafting their very own story – from character creation to plot development, guided by playful prompts and group activities.

DAY 2:

Bring the story to life by designing a printed take-home book! Campers will create a custom cover, format their story, and leave with their very own printed copy to share and celebrate.

