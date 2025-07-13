Discounted Tickets for Williamson County Fair on Sale Now

Discounted general admission and ride tickets for the 2025 Williamson County Fair are on sale now at www.williamsoncountyfair.org. This year’s fair returns to the Williamson County Ag Expo Park from August 1–9, celebrating nine days of summer fun under the theme “Summer Nights and Fair Delights.”

The Fair will once again feature a vibrant blend of community traditions, exhilarating rides, live entertainment, agricultural exhibits, delicious food, and creative competitions, offering something for fairgoers of all ages. “There’s nothing like the energy and excitement of fair week,” said Paul Webb, Fair Chairman. “From first-time visitors to returning families, we love seeing our community come together.”

Discounted general admission and ride tickets will be available online from July 5 through July 31. After that, ticket prices increase, and ride tickets will no longer be available for purchase online. Beginning August 1, only general admission tickets can be purchased online. Ride tickets will still be available onsite during the Fair.

General admission tickets include access to all exhibits, daily concerts, livestock shows, and entertainment, with no added fees at checkout. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online in advance for the best value and faster entry into the Fair.

This year’s event brings exciting new attractions, including Agri-Golf, WHO Cattle Co. Farm Animal Exhibit, and many more. A complete list of new daily entertainment,demonstrations and exhibits can be found here. Fairgoers can also enjoy traditional crowd favorites such as competitive livestock shows, vibrant creative arts displays and beloved midway rides throughout the fairgrounds.

The fair is supported by businesses in the community. Diamond sponsors include Cigna Healthcare, Nissan, Riverbend Nurseries, Tractor Supply Co. and Williamson Health. Platinum sponsors are Atmos Energy, Buerger Moseley & Carson PLC, Marriott Franklin Cool Springs and Middle Tennessee Electric Company.

About the Williamson County Fair

The Williamson County Fair is a non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation that is organized to promote, encourage and stimulate the civic welfare and betterment of Williamson County, Tennessee, and the surrounding geographic area, through the promotion, ownership and operation of a Fair and other similar endeavors.

