The Tennessee Department of Health frequently updates its information on the number of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee and other information every day at 2pm here: www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.
As the health department updates its site, we will include this information below as well.
Last update: April 21, 2:15pm
Total Positive Results for Williamson County: 359
Previous Day’s Total (April 20): 357
Total Positive Results for State of Tennessee: 7,394
Previous Day’s Total (April 20): 7,238
|Date
|Total Positive Cases
|Negative Results
|Recovered
|Deceased
|April 21
|359
|3,233
|239
|6
|April 20
|357
|2,924
|227
|6
Information on positive cases across the state, hospitalizations, total number of tests completed and more found here.
