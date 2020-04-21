coronavirus

The Tennessee Department of Health frequently updates its information on the number of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee and other information every day at 2pm here: www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.

As the health department updates its site, we will include this information below as well.

Last update: April 21, 2:15pm

Total Positive Results for Williamson County: 359
Previous Day’s Total (April 20): 357

Total Positive Results for State of Tennessee: 7,394
Previous Day’s Total (April 20): 7,238

DateTotal Positive CasesNegative ResultsRecoveredDeceased
April 213593,2332396
April 203572,9242276

Information on positive cases across the state, hospitalizations, total number of tests completed and more found here.

RSS More Coronavirus News

Advertisement


Previous articleTotal Coronavirus Case Count in Tennessee
Andrea Hinds
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here