Top Stories From July 25, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for July 23, 2024.

1Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

photo by Donna Vissman

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more

2Nordstrom Rack in Franklin Sets Open Date

photo by Donna Vissman

Last year, Nordstrom announced it would open a Nordstrom Rack in Franklin. Now, the wait is almost over. Read more

3Health Inspections: Williamson County for July 25, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for July 16-25, 2024. Read more

4When, Where and Who to Watch in the 2024 Paris Olympics

Source: Olympics

The 2024 Paris Olympics will officially start on Friday, July 26th at 1:30 PM with the opening ceremonies. Read more

5Williamson County Fair: Discounted Tickets Available Until August 1

photo courtesy of Williamson County Fair

Act fast to secure discounted admission tickets before it’s too late! The Williamson County Fair, celebrating its 20th anniversary as the event of the summer, is quickly approaching. Read more

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here