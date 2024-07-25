Top Stories From July 25, 2024

Here are the top stories for July 23, 2024.
photo by Donna Vissman
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more
photo by Donna Vissman
Last year, Nordstrom announced it would open a Nordstrom Rack in Franklin. Now, the wait is almost over. Read more
These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for July 16-25, 2024. Read more
Source: Olympics
The 2024 Paris Olympics will officially start on Friday, July 26th at 1:30 PM with the opening ceremonies. Read more
photo courtesy of Williamson County Fair
Act fast to secure discounted admission tickets before it’s too late! The Williamson County Fair, celebrating its 20th anniversary as the event of the summer, is quickly approaching. Read more
