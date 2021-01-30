COVID-19 Vaccination Totals for Tennessee

The Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is currently being administered in Tennessee.
The aforementioned vaccines require two doses. Below is a breakdown of the total number of Tennesseeans who have received the vaccine and the percentage of the population who has received at least one dose, as well as, percentages of Williamson County residents who have received the vaccine.
*all information below is from the Tennessee Department of Health
Last update: January 29, 2021
Tennessee State Totals
|Date
|Total Vaccinations in State of TN
|Percentage of People Statewide With at Least One Dose
|January 29, 2021
|612,688
|6.66%
|Jan 28, 2021
|578,954
|6.34%
|Jan 26, 2021
|528,630
|6.06%
|Jan 24, 2021
|486,197
|5.76%
|Jan 22, 2021
|438,577
|Jan 18, 2021
|370,895
|Jan 14, 2021
|330,775
|Jan 11, 2021
|271,575
|Jan 8, 2021
|215,427
|Jan 4, 2021
|169,070
|Jan 1, 2021
|126,887
|Dec 29, 2020
|79,282
|Dec 25, 2020
|53,258
|Dec 22, 2020
|24,236
|Dec 18, 2020
|2,711
*information on the percentage of Tennesseans to receive at least one dose became available beginning January 24, 2021
Williamson County
Here is a look at the percentage of Williamson County residents who have received first and second doses:
|Date
|Reported Percentage of County Population With 1st Dose
|Reported Percentage of County Population With 2nd Dose
|Jan 29, 2021
|4.27%
|2.99%
|Jan 28, 2021
|4.11%
|2.77%
|Jan 26, 2021
|3.83%
|2.58%
|Jan 24, 2021
|3.70%
|2.23%
Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine
Tennessee health care providers are now administering COVID-19 vaccinations to Tennesseans as outlined in the COVID-19 Vaccination Plan. Tennessee’s phased approach to administering COVID-19 vaccines prioritizes those most at risk of illness and death from COVID-19.
Tennesseans will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination by the phase in which they fall.
Williamson County vaccine administration
Currently, individuals in Phase 1a1, 1a2 and those who are 75 years of age or older are eligible to sign up on the Williamson County COVID Waitlist to receive a vaccination appointment. The waitlist link can be found on the County website: http://www.williamsonready.org/341/Health-Department-Vaccine-Distribution.
Individuals who are not in the current phases or age group should sign up for the Williamson County Vaccine Availability Alert System at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QR3TZSL to be notified when they are eligible.
To learn more, please click here or call (615) 595-4880 Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM.
For those outside of Williamson County
- Visit https://covid19.tn.gov/
- Select your county under “Vaccine Info & Appointments” to learn what phase your county is in and how to make an appointment
You can find more information on The Tennessee Department of Health’s COVID-19 Vaccine Information page here: https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/covid-19-vaccine-information.html
