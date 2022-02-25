Williamson Medical Center Update on COVID-19 Hospitalizations: February 24

Williamson Medical Center’s reports, as of February 24, WMC is caring for 9 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with 2 critically ill.

Williamson Medical Center’s last report, on February 17, stated WMC was caring for 9 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with 1 critically ill.

Williamson Medical Center issued the following statement:

This week, Williamson Medical Center continued to see a lower number of hospitalizations than we saw earlier in the year, with total hospitalizations holding steady week-over-week.

Because COVID-19 continues to have a significant health impact on many people, particularly those who are immunocompromised, have pre-existing conditions and/or have other risk factors, Williamson Medical Center strongly urges the community to get vaccinated and receive your booster shot when eligible. Continuing to wear masks when traveling and/or in large indoor gatherings is also encouraged as a way to protect not only yourself, but those in our community who are at a higher risk of hospitalization should they contract COVID-19.

Find where to get your COVID-19 vaccine, including booster shots for those eligible, here: https://www.vaccines.gov/search/