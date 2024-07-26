Missing Teen: Davis Wade Daniel of College Grove

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager, Davis Wade Daniel. Davis left his residence in College Grove, TN, without his parents’ consent on the morning of July 25, 2024.

Davis, a 16-year-old white male, 5’10” tall, weighs 145 pounds, and was last seen around 9:30 AM driving a white 2008 Chevrolet Silverado. At the time, he was wearing light blue athletic shorts, a camouflage jacket, and crocs with socks. Investigators believe he may have traveled to the Clarksville area or could be en route to Kentucky.

“We are concerned for Davis’s safety and are actively working to locate him,” said Jeff Hughes, Sheriff of Williamson County. “We urge anyone with information to come forward and help us bring Davis back home safely.”

If you have any information that assist in bringing Davis Daniel home safely, contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s office at: 615-790-5550.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email