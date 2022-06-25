The Southern Steak & Oyster Announces New Location at Nashville International Airport

The Southern Steak & Oyster will open a second location, reports Nashville Business Journal.
Owned by Tom Morales, the new full-service restaurant will feature 126 seats located in the South Terminal between gates D3 and D4.
“We represent what Nashville really is … We are truly Nashvillians born and raised and so our culture in the way that we protect our people is just like you do a family,” Tom Morales, owner of The Southern, told the Business Journal. “I think the way people want to be greeted in Nashville or the way they want to leave Nashville would be with a true Nashville experience, local.”
Morales is the founder of TomKats Hospitality, which opened The Southern Steak & Oyster in 2012. In addition to opening The Southern, Morales opened Southernaire Market at the airport with plans to open Acme Feed & Seed when the new concourse opens in 2024.
