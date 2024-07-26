One Injured Following Franklin Crash

July 26, 2024 – Franklin police responded to a crash Friday afternoon.

Franklin PD posted on X around 3:30pm Friday that the wreck occurred on Mack Hatcher between Hillsboro and Del Rio and it involved a motorcycle and truck.

Franklin Police say the driver of the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

No additional info was releasd.

