One Injured Following Franklin Crash

July 26, 2024 – Franklin police responded to a crash Friday afternoon.

Franklin PD posted on X around 3:30pm Friday that the wreck occurred on Mack Hatcher between Hillsboro and Del Rio and it involved a motorcycle and truck.

🚨Please avoid the area around Mack Hatcher and Hillsboro. FPD units are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash. Officers will be present for at least three hours. pic.twitter.com/QCRmfHJrpt — Franklin Police Department (@FranklinTNPD) July 26, 2024

Franklin Police say the driver of the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

No additional info was releasd.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email