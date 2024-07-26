Titans 2024 Training Camp Preview: A Look at Special Teams

TRAINING CAMP PREVIEW: SPECIAL TEAMS.

In camp: K Nick Folk, P Ryan Stonehouse, P Ty Zentner, K Brayden Narveson, LS Morgan Cox, Returners Kearis Jackson, Jha’Quan Jackson, Mason Kinsey, Amani Hooker, Treylon Burks, Kyle Philips, Eric Garror, Tyjae Spears, Hassan Haskins, Julius Chestnut, Tre’Shaun Harrison, Tony Pollard, Jabari Small.

Offseason developments: The Titans re-signed Folk, bringing him back for his second season with the club. The team also re-signed Cox, a University of Tennessee product and 15-year pro who remains one of the game’s best at his job. Stonehouse, meanwhile, spent the offseason rehabbing, while Zentner handled punting duties in offseason work. The Titans signed Narveson as an undrafted free agent (North Carolina State). One of the biggest developments this offseason came at the league level, as the NFL changed the kickoff rule. It’s going to dramatically change the look of the play, and perhaps the personnel used by the Titans and all teams across the NFL. The Titans hired a new special teams coach in Colt Anderson, and he’ll work to get the Titans returners – and members of the kick coverage and kick return teams – ready.

In the spotlight: Folk. The veteran Folk is back, and he’ll use training camp and the preseason to get ready for his 17th NFL season. Folk will carry a record streak of 78 consecutive field goals from under 40 yards – a streak going back to 2017 – into 2024. Folk, who will turn 40 in November, was magnificent for the Titans in 2023, when he made 29-of-30 field goals and 28-of-30 extra point attempts. Folk said he’s made some adjustments to himself as he’s gotten older, and he wants to be primed for the season.

Battle to watch: Returners. The new kickoff rule could give someone like Burks, a first-round pick of the team in 2022, a chance to win the job. But a lot of guys will have a chance both as a punt returner and kick returners. I listed a bunch of potential returners in the opening, but things will come into greater focus in the preseason, when games begin. Up to this point, we’ve seen these players work in the return game in practices: Punts- Kearis Jackson, Kyle Philps, Eric Garror, Mason Kinsey, Jha’Quan Jackson; Kicks – Treylon Burks, Tyjae Spears, Tony Pollard, Jha’Quan Jackson, Jabari Small, Garror and Philips. Others could enter the mix as the team works under the new guidelines and identifies the best options.

Keep an eye on: Ryan Stonehouse. The last time Titans fans saw punter Ryan Stonehouse, he was being helped off the field at Nissan Stadium with a season-ending knee injury. Since, Stonehouse has worked hard to get himself back and ready for the season. Will he be ready? The next six weeks – and Stonehouse’s body – will decide the answer to that question. Stonehouse injured his left knee in the team’s December 3 game against the Colts, and he had surgery on his non-punting leg on December 15. Before landing on Injured Reserve to finish the 2023 season, Stonehouse averaged 53.06 yards per punt. His 53 attempts (2,812 yards) qualified him for the single-season charts, and as a result, he finished with the top two numbers of all-time in his first two NFL seasons. Stonehouse posted a 53.1 average in 2022. In 2024, Stonehouse plans to be back, and better than ever. But his recovery will continue to be worth watching as the countdown to the opener is under way.

