Subway Bringing Colossal ‘Footlong Dippers’ Water Slides to Nashville

Subway’s Summer of Footlongs is bringing the world’s first Dip ‘N Slides – three 95-foot-long, 37-foot-high versions of its irresistible new Footlong Dippers, to Nashville on Saturday, July 27th.

Here’s What You Need to Know

Subway’s three Dip ‘N Slides will take place at Bicentennial Park in Nashville on July 27. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CST, attendees can brave a 37-foot drop through a 22-foot “lavash flatbread” tunnel, landing straight into Baja Chipotle, Peppercorn Ranch, and Honey Mustard “sauce” – colored water with a saucy consistency. Thrill-seeking footlong fans over the age of 18 must act quickly and visit SubwayDipNSlide.com now to register for a coveted spot.

Each reservation includes a 30-minute window for unlimited rides on all three Dip ‘N Slides as well as an afternoon of summer fun to snack and sauce. Shower stations and lavash-inspired beach towels will be provided on-site, but all attendees are strongly encouraged to dress for a mess and prepare for a big dip.

After enjoying the slide, try out Footlong Dippers at three dedicated tasting cabanas with Subway’s 11 new and refreshed signature sauces on tap – totaling 33 possible flavor combinations to enjoy on-site. In addition, guests can relax post-dip with live music and lawn games, as well as visit the Doritos DJ booth to snag a bag of new Doritos Sweet & Tangy BBQ Chips – found at Subway restaurants nationwide for a limited time only.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email