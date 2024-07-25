Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2 Made Market

Saturday, July 27, 10 am – 6 pm

Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin

Get ready to shop till you drop with our amazing lineup of makers, indulge in delicious eats and drinks, and soak in the fantastic community vibes of this incredible city.

Made Market is Franklin’s finest curated handmade market, showcasing the best makers from Franklin, Nashville, and the surrounding region. Join us on Saturday, July 27th from 10-5 at Liberty Hall at The Factory to shop!