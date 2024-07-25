Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1Tax Free Weekend

photo from TN Dept of Revenue

 

Friday-Sunday, July 26-28

It’s tax free weekend. School supplies and clothing items under $100 are tax exempt.

Learn more here. 

2Made Market

photo by Donna Vissman

 

Saturday, July 27, 10 am – 6 pm

Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin

Get ready to shop till you drop with our amazing lineup of makers, indulge in delicious eats and drinks, and soak in the fantastic community vibes of this incredible city.
Made Market is Franklin’s finest curated handmade market, showcasing the best makers from Franklin, Nashville, and the surrounding region. Join us on Saturday, July 27th from 10-5 at Liberty Hall at The Factory to shop!

 

3Bluegrass Along the Harpeth

photo from Bluegrass Along the Harpeth

Friday-Saturday, July 26-27, 7 pm – 10 pm, 10 am -10 pm

Downtown Franklin Public Square, Franklin

It’s the annual Bluegrass Along the Harpeth in downtown Franklin. The free event kicks off on Friday evening with live music and continues on Saturday with competitions.

Find more information here. 

4Back to School Drive Fairview

photo from City of Fairview

 

Saturday, July 27, 9 am – 11 am

City Hall, 7100 City Center Circle, Fairview

Mark your calendars for Saturday, July 27th for the Back-to-School Drive at Fairview City Hall. The City of Fairview is proud to partner with United Way and several businesses in the community to help provide school supplies to children in Fairview. If you live in the city, please bring your child to City Hall between the hours of 9 a.m. -11 a.m. (or while supplies last) to receive a backpack filled with school supplies.

5Nashville Zoo Summer Splash

photo by Jim Wood

Saturday, July 27, 9 am – 4 pm

Nashville Zoo, 3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville

Beat the heat with Summer Splash, presented by Chick-fil-A ! Festival Field will be transformed into a water wonderland featuring splashy attractions, special themed animal enrichment, a special dunk tank to raise money for conservation and more! This event is included in Zoo admission or membership.

Find tickets here. 

