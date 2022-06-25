Sample Wine While Strolling Through Nashville Zoo’s Exotic Habitats at Red White & Zoo

Make plans to attend Red, White & Zoo on Friday, July 29th from 7:30 – 10:30 pm at Nashville Zoo at Grassmere (3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211).

Enjoy unlimited samples of wines from around the world as you stroll through the Zoo’s exotic habitats. Plus, live music, animal encounters, local food trucks, and a selection of craft beers & spirits make for a memorable evening.

What to Expect:

3oz samples from 30+ of our favorite wineries & beverage purveyors

10+ Food trucks & more dining options available for purchase

Some animal habitats open for viewing (closing times vary)

Live music scattered along a strolling path

Featuring local talent such as trio Brassfield

This is an adults-only evening fundraiser, guests under age 21 are not permitted

For tickets and more information click HERE

Event is sponsored by:

Publix

Ajax Turner

Frugal MacDoogal

Irwin Entertainment

Liberty Party Rental

Rhizome Productions