Sample Wine While Strolling Through Nashville Zoo’s Exotic Habitats at Red White & Zoo

Make plans to attend Red, White & Zoo on Friday, July 29th from 7:30 – 10:30 pm at Nashville Zoo at Grassmere (3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211).
Enjoy unlimited samples of wines from around the world as you stroll through the Zoo’s exotic habitats. Plus, live music, animal encounters, local food trucks, and a selection of craft beers & spirits make for a memorable evening.
What to Expect:
3oz samples from 30+ of our favorite wineries & beverage purveyors
10+ Food trucks & more dining options available for purchase
Some animal habitats open for viewing (closing times vary)
Live music scattered along a strolling path
Featuring local talent such as trio Brassfield
This is an adults-only evening fundraiser, guests under age 21 are not permitted
For tickets and more information click HERE
Event is sponsored by:
Publix
Ajax Turner
Frugal MacDoogal
Irwin Entertainment
Liberty Party Rental
Rhizome Productions