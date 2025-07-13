TDCI’s Securities Division Earns Two Honors from America Saves

The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) is proud to announce that its Securities Division has recently been recognized with two awards from national financial education organization America Saves for work focusing on Tennessee’s veterans.

“Our Securities team has long been dedicated to helping ensure Tennessee’s military service members and their families have the resources needed to increase and further enhance their financial stability,” TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence. “I congratulate Assistant Commissioner Elizabeth Bowling and her team for their work helping our military families get the information they need to establish good savings habits and create strong financial plans.”

The two awards are:

The 2025 America Saves Week Designation of Savings Excellence (DOSE) award is an honor explicitly reserved for organizations who effectively and actively promote saving strategies during the annual Veteran Saves Week campaign. TDCI was one of 25 financial institutions honored with this distinction, out of more than 5,000 participating organizations of America Saves Week, which took place April 7 – 11, 2025 as part of Financial Literacy Month.

The 2025 America Saves Week Savings Champion award is an honor reserved for organizations who effectively and actively promote saving strategies during the annual Veteran Saves Week campaign. TDCI was one of 18 organizations honored with this distinction, out of the participating 5,000 organizations.

“These awards are truly an honor, and I am proud to accept them on behalf of our entire Securities Division team,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner for Securities Elizabeth Bowling. “As several members of our team have military experience, we have the real-world insight and understanding of the financial obstacles that veterans and their families can face. Veterans who have questions about financial investments or investment advisers should remember that our team is available to assist them all year long.”

As part of their work regulating the securities industry, TDCI’s Securities Division promotes and encourages greater consumer financial literacy and helps consumers avoid become the victims of fraud and evaluate investment opportunities.

Questions about an investment? Contact TDCI’s Securities Division online at tn.gov/securities, by email [email protected], or call 800-863-9117.

