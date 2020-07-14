



The Tennessee Department of Health has added some new information to its COVID-19 page to reflect trends by zip code.

The Department of Health has created maps that show testing rate, positive test rate and trends by zip code.

To access these maps, click here.

Types of data included in the new maps are

21-Day testing rate (PCR tests performed per 100 persons by zip code)

21-Day Case Rate (confirmed and probable cases per 100,000 persons by ZIP)

Test Rate by Region and County

Positive Test Rate by Region and County

